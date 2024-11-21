What to Do in Waco: Nov. 22-28

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Thanksgiving is upon us! If you’re in town for the holidays and looking for a little more celebration than football and turkey, here are some weekend events to help you salute the season.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Nov. 23 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Festival of Wreaths | Nov. 22 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Earle-Harrison House, 1901 N 5th St. | Free | If you’re looking for a classic Christmas experience, look no further than Waco’s Festival of Wreaths. Here, find the perfect holiday wreath to adorn your front door, do some Christmas shopping from local vendors and even meet Saint Nick himself! No need for tickets — this event is free and open to the public.

Holiday Market | Nov. 23 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave. | Your family and friends don’t deserve any ordinary Christmas gift. Get something unique and locally made for the ones you love here at Union Hall’s Holiday Market. Make a day of it and get a snack or a treat while you browse from any of the numerous food vendors!

Free Coffee Tasting & Cupping | Nov. 23 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave. | Who doesn’t love free coffee? Come on down to Lighthouse Coffee to find your new favorite brew and maybe even a bag of beans to take home with you!

Silent House Improv Troupe Thanksgiving Show | Nov. 23 | 7-9 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave. | $10 tickets | It’s S.H.I.T’sgiving at the PACC! Come hungry for some quality holiday comedy provided by the hilarious Silent House Improv Troupe.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 23 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.