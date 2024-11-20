Special Collections Center brings comfort, joy with Victorian Christmas event

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

On a chilly November afternoon, students, professors and Baylor staff alike gathered in the warmth of the third floor of Moody Library. Held here on Wednesday was the first Concerts on the Square: Victorian Christmas event put on by the Art & Special Collections Research Center.

In the room secluded from the quiet of the rest of the floor, Victorian Christmas hymns were played on a century-and-a-half-old Chickering piano and students created Christmas cards on an 1880 clamshell printing press. Toward the end of the event, Eric Ames, director of Advancement, Exhibits and Community Engagement donned traditional Victorian dress and recited the classic tale of “The Night Before Christmas” accompanied by cheerful Christmas music on the piano. Even the baked goods offered for attendees to eat were made from Victorian recipes.

Bethany Steward, a music librarian from the collections center, said this was the first of the events to be held and that they plan on continuing the event in years to come. She said students who attended would likely recognize many of the songs which were played from the center’s Spencer Collection, such as “What Child is This” and “Jingle Bells.”

“The Spencer music collection is one of the gems of Baylor’s collections,” Steward said. “It reveals so much about life at this time — one of the most prominent pastimes. Music making in the parlor was how people lived and entertained each other and did important things, like meeting the person they’re going to marry or hosting funerals.”

Instead of listening to recorded music, which was not yet an option for most families during Victorian times, making their own music was all the rage, Steward said.

“‘Silent Night’ and ‘The First Noel’ and things like that that were printed, sort of like a hymnal is printed,” Steward said. “It would be published as single sheets of popular music, and people would go to the store and buy it.”

The piano, which was gifted to the Moody Library in the ’70s, was brought out this semester for the first time since the ’90s, Steward said. The instrument was crafted in Boston around 1880 by Chickering & Sons. Its journey to its current home involved a boat ride, train ride, wagon ride and a lifetime with the Holmsley family before reaching Baylor.

As carols played, students chatted and created hand-made Christmas cards. One of these card-makers, Nashville, Tenn., junior Charlotte Matthews, said she may not be a good singer, but that she certainly appreciates and enjoys music and the unity it promotes.

“Singing is always a fun activity,” Matthews said. “It’s a good way to bring people together and let loose.”

Conroe senior Emma Forney said she was initially drawn to the event to fulfill her CAE credits, but also because of the Christmas theme. She loves the holiday with a passion, especially the musical aspect. Her favorite Christmas song is “Carol of the Bells,” she said.

“It’s not only nostalgic, but it’s a good symbol of tradition,” Forney said.