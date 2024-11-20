Planes, trains, automobiles: Travel safe during the holidays

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Experts say students should think twice before driving 12 hours back to their hometown on 5 hours of sleep.

With the holidays approaching, many students are going to be kicking off a long journey back home, whether it’s going back down to Houston, just north to Dallas or all the way up to Missouri. Especially on the highways in the evenings, students can predict there will likely be quite a bit of traffic.

Jake Smith, Texas Department of Transportation public information officer of Waco, advises drivers to eliminate all distractions, even ones that seem minuscule.

“It’s always important to stay attentive on the roadway, whether that’s for a short drive or a long drive — just pay attention,” Smith said. “Eliminate your distractions. Put away the cell phone so you can just focus on driving and those surrounding you.”

The holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and especially New Year’s — are times filled with big parties and celebrations. But with these festivities often comes both travel and alcohol. Smith said it’s unwise for students to drive with any amount of alcohol in their system as it puts themselves and others at risk unnecessarily.

“Drunk driving is never necessary. There is always a safer alternative,” Smith said. “There’s just no excuse with all the ride share services out there. You can designate a sober driver, you can call a family member or a friend — just [do] anything to avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve had anything to drink.”

According to the Texas Open Data Portal, over 37% of traffic-related deaths in Texas between the years 2014 and 2023 were due to drivers who were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A 2018 news report from KXXV showed that Waco was ranked among the top 10 cities in Texas with the highest drunk driving fatality rates. Waco alone had an average of 4.63 annual drunk driving deaths per 100,000 residents.

Students are also advised not to drive while tired. Baylor’s Associate Vice President of Public Safety Mark Childers emphasized the importance of staying alert.

“This subject is extremely relevant to students,” Childers said. “You need to always be aware of your surroundings, whether you are in the dorms, on campus or traveling. A student’s best defense in staying safe is maintaining a heightened sense of awareness.”

Childers also gave advice for preparing to take long road trips, whether it’s heading home for the holidays or visiting family.

“When traveling alone, it’s important for students to ensure they have had proper sleep and nutrition before driving. Extra water and snacks are always recommended,” Childers said. “Another tip for students is they should be mindful of choosing a well-traveled route that is well lit and has large, well-established rest stops along your chosen route.”

He also advised that students don’t take long trips alone if possible.

Texas is among the states with the highest automobile accident death rates —especially during the holiday season — according to a report by the The Brinkley Law Firm in Beaumont.

“The holidays are especially worrisome because more people are driving back and forth and there is a chance that some will be under the influence, behave recklessly, drive drowsy, speed and commit other violations that raise the chance of a crash. Everyone should be cognizant of this,” the report stated.

Maywood, Mo., sophomore Faith Post said this year will be her first year driving all the way back up to her hometown alone.

“I have driven 4 to 6 hours at a time by myself, but I have never made the 13 hour drive alone before,” Post said. “I normally ride with someone else or take turns driving, so this trip home for winter break will be my first solo trip from Waco to Maywood.”

Post said that listening to her favorite songs, audiobooks and podcasts helps keep her awake and pass the time. She advised drivers to keep in touch with someone and update them on their location, especially while making stops, in case anything happens.

“When driving somewhere alone, always make sure that someone has your location and keep them updated when you stop somewhere, such as a gas station. If using Google or Apple Maps, I recommend downloading your trip map just in case you lose signal somewhere,” Post said. “I recommend not stopping at highway rest stops if possible and advise sticking to gas stations and more public areas.”

Smith also reminds drivers to be aware of their route and avoid excessive speeding at all costs.

“You never want to put yourself in a situation where you feel compelled to speed or go fast to get there, so give yourself plenty of time. Take your time and get there safely,” Smith said.