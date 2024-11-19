Fueling focus: You need rest during finals season, not just caffeine

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

As finals season approaches, many Baylor students find themselves reaching for energy drinks, caffeine pills and other stimulants to stay awake and focused during long study sessions. The pressure to perform — combined with late nights and deadlines to meet — often leads students to seek a quick boost to keep them going.

For Dallas junior Shayan Madhani, energy drinks were a staple during November and December.

“I was drinking energy drinks every day just to keep up with all the late-night studying,” he said. “It was hard to stay up so I felt like I needed that extra boost.”

Over time, though, Madhani said he began to notice the impact it had on his body and energy levels.

“As I got older, I started to see how bad this was for my body,” he said. “I wasn’t getting real rest and I could feel the effects catching up with me.”

This finals season Madhani is taking a different approach, adjusting his schedule to avoid the need for late-night energy boosts.

“These days I wake up early and try to get my homework and studying done during the day, so I can get a good night’s rest,” Madhani said.

Chris Asikis, a staff clinician at Baylor’s Counseling Center, said many students turn to caffeine and energy drinks to keep up with the demands of finals and hope it will improve their productivity and focus.

“Students often think caffeine will help them study better or stay more alert but they may not fully understand the potential risks,” Asikis said. “Relying on stimulants can lead to dependence, anxiety and even more fatigue when the effects wear off.”

Asikis said that students should consider caffeine’s impact on sleep, especially during high-stress times like finals.

“Caffeine has a long half-life, so even if you drink it earlier in the day, it can affect your sleep at night,” he said. “Lack of sleep can make it harder to focus the next day, creating a cycle that’s hard to break.”

Asikis emphasized the importance of self-care practices to manage stress and maintain energy without relying on stimulants.

“Regular sleep, balanced meals and physical activity can make a huge difference,” he said. “Instead of relying on energy drinks, students might try switching to lower-caffeine options like tea and avoid caffeine after noon for better sleep.”

For students looking for additional support, the Counseling Center offers resources to help with managing stress and maintaining a balanced routine during finals.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the pressure, but sometimes it’s about taking small steps to prioritize [your] well-being,” Asikis said. “We’re here to help students find ways to manage their energy without putting too much strain on their bodies.”