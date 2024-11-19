Bear Ballet to ignite Christmas spirit with ‘Nutcracker’ performance

By Shane Mead | Reporter

Bear Ballet is hosting its annual rendition of “The Nutcracker” in the Barfield Drawing Room of the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) on Dec. 7.

Two days before the main performance, students will get a sneak peek of what they’ll see by watching Bear Ballet perform excerpts of the dances at Christmas on Fifth Street.

According to Houston junior Eva Lampasas, vice president of Bear Ballet, “The Nutcracker” will run roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes with an intermission and will feature aspects reminiscent of the classic “Nutcracker” ballet, such as the “Snow Queen” and “Candy Cane” variations.

“I’m really excited this year, particularly because I’m Snow Queen,” said Lampasas. “I get to do a little pretty ballet moment, which I haven’t done in so long. I’m really excited to be in that role.”

But what Lampasas expects students to be most excited for is the “Candy Cane” variation, which she said is typically a crowd favorite.

“I also really like ‘Candy Cane,'” she said. “There’s a lot of jumps, there’s a lot of flips and we have hula hoops. It’s definitely a lot of fun — definitely an audience favorite.”

According to Junction City, Ark., senior Madalyn Lyons, Bear Ballet sits at around 15 members but is always welcoming new dancers to join.

“We accept all skill levels,” said Lyons. “We’ve had people who have never done ballet before come and join up. In fact, we have a couple this semester who have never done ballet before.”

Additionally, Lampasas said the inclusivity the team offers enhances their team dynamic.

“We try to incorporate everyone we can and everyone that is interested,” she said. “I feel that kind of makes our group a lot of fun. There’s definitely a ‘no judgment’ type of thing.”

That positive team dynamic also comes from the close relationships the dancers have built during their time with the team, said Lampasas.

With multiple, two-hour-long practices per week and performances in the winter and spring, Lampasas said she’s been able to build close relationships with other dancers and strengthen the group’s chemistry on the dance floor.

“I feel like a lot of us are really close friends,” she said. “We try to hang out outside of ballet as well, just to get a feel for one another and build that chemistry. The people that we’ve had are really committed, and I feel like we all really dance well together.”

Both Lampasas and Lyons say the Nutcracker performance will put students right into that Christmas spirit because the SUB leaves all of its Christmas on Fifth decorations up in Barfield, including the Christmas tree.

“I think that it sets up the theme pretty nicely for us,” said Lyons. “The ambiance really just screams ballet to me.”

The Nutcracker performance is free to attend and seats will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.