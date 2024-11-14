5 ways to give in Waco this holiday season

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, gratitude and giving back. For those looking to make a difference in the Waco community this season, here are five meaningful opportunities. Whether it’s volunteering or donating, do your part in giving back to and supporting our Waco.

Caritas of Waco



Caritas is a beacon of hope for many in the Waco area, providing emergency assistance, food, clothing and more to those in need. During this time of year, Caritas ramps up efforts to ensure every family has warm meals. It accepts donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and funds to help keep its pantry stocked. Volunteers can also get involved by organizing food drives, sorting donations or assisting with meal distributions. Giving through Caritas is a hands-on way to make an immediate impact.

The Salvation Army of Waco

Known for their holiday outreach programs, The Salvation Army provides essential services to families struggling to make ends meet. In Waco, the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal service is a heartwarming event that ensures no one has to spend the holiday alone or hungry. Volunteers are welcome to assist with preparing and serving meals, as well as with events like the iconic “Angel Tree” gift program. If volunteering isn’t possible, donating canned goods, winter clothes or funds can still make a big difference.

Mission Waco’s My Brother’s Keeper Homeless Shelter

My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Homeless Shelter, operated by Mission Waco, provides emergency housing and other vital services for individuals experiencing homelessness. As temperatures drop, the need for warm meals, clothing and shelter grows. Volunteers can help by preparing food, serving meals or simply sharing conversations with those present. Donations of clothing, toiletries and blankets are also welcome.

Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry

Shepherd’s Heart has a mission to feed, clothe and care for those in need across Waco. The food pantry serves hundreds of families that depend heavily on donations of food and funds, especially during the Thanksgiving season. Volunteers can help with organizing and distributing food, sorting donations and working in their thrift store. This Thanksgiving, Shepherd’s Heart is also focusing on providing meal boxes to families, ensuring they have all the essentials for a holiday dinner.

The Family Abuse Center of Waco

The Family Abuse Center provides a safe haven and essential resources for those escaping domestic violence. During Thanksgiving, it accepts donations of meals, clothing and funds to support families as they rebuild their lives. Volunteers can help by preparing holiday meals, organizing activities for children and providing support services for residents. While this type of volunteering does require additional training, even small donations can help provide a sense of warmth and stability.

This Thanksgiving, giving back through one of these local organizations is a great way to do your part in spreading gratitude and joy in Waco. Whether you’re volunteering your time or donating items at the various drop-off points around the city, every contribution helps make the season brighter for those in need.