Sports Take: Five early-season takeaways from No. 12 Baylor men’s basketball’s first week

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Baylor men’s basketball might just have the most fascinating opening-season stretch of any team in the country. After getting walloped by No. 6 Gonzaga in the dead of night, the No. 12-ranked Bears (2-1) silenced No. 16 Arkansas in Dallas and took care of business against Sam Houston in the season home opener, 104-67.

With 120 minutes of game time under their belts, it’s time to mildly overreact to the Bears’ first three games.

1. Gonzaga was a fluke …

A team with just one returning starter played a functional road game against one of the most experience-laden programs in the country at 10:30 p.m. CST. What was supposed to happen?

Not lose by 38, the Bears’ largest margin of loss since 2007, that’s for sure. But Baylor couldn’t buy a make to save its life, shooting 37.1% from the field (and 14.3% from three) to Gonzaga’s 57.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc. That won’t happen again.

The team looks a lot more cohesive, too, racking up 30 assists Tuesday after a combined 23 in the first two games. The offense is gelling faster than anyone anticipated, and the resulting splash of alley-oops have been beautiful.

2. … but the freshmen are for real

VJ Edgecombe and Robert O. Wright III are the thunder-and-lightning combo no one deserved, but everyone needed. Edgecombe’s game-breaking athleticism and high motor have turned every defensive rebound into a thrilling fast-break opportunity, while Wright hasn’t skipped a beat in his transition to the college level, bringing much-needed playmaking and high-level dribble-drive penetration off the bench.

3. The point guard rotation would make Thanos cry

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Fifth-year guard Jeremy Roach (11.3 points, 4.3 assists) offers true veteran leadership and playmaking, controlling the tempo and bringing improved passing vision from last season. And the moment the defense starts to figure things out, in comes Wright (10.7 points, 4.3 assists) with the first wave of subs to bring a jolt of energy. His flashing speed and short-area quickness bring real dynamism to an offense with plenty of proficient off-ball scorers. To borrow a Dave Aranda-ism, both players have “the juice,” and their skill sets have complemented one another perfectly.

4. Norchad Omier is That Guy™

Before coming to Baylor, Omier, a fifth-year, averaged a double-double in all four years of his college career, with career marks of 15.1 points and 11.0 rebounds on 57.6% shooting. He’s looked unstoppable the past two games, bullying defenders in the post and converting shots at a 77.8% clip. His rim gravity opened up all kinds of space for 3-point shooters on Tuesday, who responded by shooting a blazing 14-of-32 (43.8%) from beyond the arc. Omier entered the year expected to be the team’s best player, and he’s done nothing to relinquish that title.

5. Scott Drew is coaching with his hair on fire

Baylor’s longtime head coach has been throwing everything on the court this season, and it’s (mostly) worked. The Bears ran almost a dozen different defensive looks Tuesday, including a smattering of funky zone defenses (including a 2-2-1, a 1-3-1 and a 1-1-2-1 full-court press) and man schemes that flummoxed the Bearkats’ offense. This team will take on several different permutations as they grow and face more adversity this season, but Drew has put the Bears in prime position to explore their identity early and often.