No. 8 Baylor men’s basketball suffers worst defeat since 2007, falls to No. 6 Gonzaga, 101-63

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

It was their worst loss in 17 years.

The No. 8 Bears walked off the court slowly at 12:35 a.m. CST after a season-opening disappointment against No. 6 Gonzaga. Entering the game on a two-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, Baylor men’s basketball was expected to make it a competitive game as it worked in its scores of new transfers.

But it was never close.

Norchad Omier hit an early free throw to make it 1-0, one of only two Baylor leads in a 101-63 blowout loss. It was the Bears’ largest margin of loss ever as a top-10 team, and largest overall since a 40-point loss to Oklahoma in 2007.

“[Shooting] three for 21 makes you a bad offensive team from three,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said after the game. “We had some good looks, and we’ve made more shots than that. But 11 assists, 12 turnovers and only eight second-chance points, that’s not Baylor basketball.

“So for Baylor fans that stayed up, I promise that we will get a lot better, and we will give you a better effort than this. As far as Gonzaga goes, I think they’re going to have a special year, and always cheer for them when we’re not playing.”

The Bears (0-1) looked jet-lagged for much of the first half, opening the game 3-for-13 from the field and 1-of-8 from 3-point range. The offense settled for extended isolations and contested jump shots against a cohesive, experienced Gonzaga (1-0) team that returned 81.4% of its minutes from last season. The Bulldogs had age, chemistry and what amounted to a home crowd on their side at Spokane Arena, a “neutral site” less than a mile from Gonzaga’s campus.

“I think it’s fair to say Gonzaga, returning eight or nine starters, looked like that, and us with one returning starter looked like that,” Drew said. “A ton of respect for Gonzaga ‘cuz if you’re not on point, they make you look really bad, and Coach Few had ‘em ready to go, and they really exploited our switching.”

The offense started to look smoother as the Bears tried desperately to gel. They made nine of their next 16 shots, a run almost entirely built on attacking the rim. During the stretch, Baylor shot just three jumpers from beyond the arc, making one.

By the end of that offensive burst, the deficit still stood at 14. Without a clear offensive engine, and after opening the game 3-for-13, the Bears finished the half a chiasmic 4-of-13 from the floor. Trailing the assist battle 13-4, Baylor hit halftime down 49-30.

“You gotta give credit to Gonzaga,” said Omier, who finished with a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds. “Great coaching, great players. They were exploiting the mismatch, we couldn’t find a way to figure it out. So all we can do is learn from it and move on from here.”

The Bears attempted to make another push in the second half, but it was too little, too late. After pulling within shouting distance at 59-46, Gonzaga erupted for a 25-4 run, adding memory foam to an already-comfortable lead. The Bulldogs held on to win, 101-63, their first win over Baylor since before the 2021 National Championship Game.

“Definitely, they’re deeper than us right now, and their depth is experienced,” Drew said. “They know what they’re looking to do, and I thought we let the pace and tempo get away from us.”

Baylor’s newcomers struggled to mesh on either end of the floor. Blown defensive coverages paired with several awkward exchanges on offense led to an overall game that at times felt disjointed and clunky. The Bears shot 37% from the floor to Gonzaga’s 57%; 14% from three to Gonzaga’s 42%; scored eight fast break points to Gonzaga’s 19; corralled 32 rebounds to Gonzaga’s 45. Experience ruled the day in Spokane.

Three Bears scored in double figures: Omier (15 points, nine rebounds), freshman point guard Robert Wright (12 points, six rebounds, two steals) and junior center Josh Ojianwuna (10 points, six rebounds, three steals). They combined to shoot 14-of-29 from the field; the rest of the roster hit 9-of-33 shots (27.3%).

The Bears will look to bounce back against No. 16 Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. It’ll be Drew’s first matchup with Arkansas head coach John Calipari since 2013, when Baylor knocked off No. 3 Kentucky in Arlington, 67-62.