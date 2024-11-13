Baylor current, retired faculty among world’s top 2% most-cited researchers

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Baylor’s notorious R1 status was yet again illuminated when a Stanford database listing the world’s top 2% most-cited researchers was released, featuring 43 current and retired Baylor faculty members.

On Sept. 16, the Elsevier Data Repository released the August 2024 data update of the World’s Top 2% Scientists’ most-cited researchers.

The list features faculty from a wide range of academic disciplines, covering researchers from nine out of the 12 individual academic colleges at Baylor.

Dr. Kevin Chambliss, vice provost of research, said he thinks that having researchers from so many different academic fields “speaks to the holistic quality of a Baylor education.”

“The fact that our faculty are among the most cited of researchers across their disciplines says that the contributions we’re making in those areas are both meaningful and impactful — not just on our campus, but beyond our university and into the larger community,” Chambliss said.

Chambliss mentioned a few of the most notable research studies done at Baylor in the past few years — one of which was a global flourishing study, led by Institute of Studies of Religion Director Byron Johnson. This collaborative study is being conducted by researchers from Baylor’s ISR and Harvard University’s Human Flourishing Program, in partnership with Gallup and the Center for Open Science.

Forty researchers from each of these organizations are working together to collect data from approximately 200,000 individuals from 22 different countries with vastly different cultural backgrounds and demographics. The study’s holistic approach in its methodology allows it to discover not only what globally promotes human flourishing and well-being, but also what takes away from it.

According to Chambliss, this research is influential across global populations because of its applicability to just about anybody. He also described it as an area that “really resonates with Baylor’s Christian mission, but is also much more broadly of interest.”

Chambliss mentioned the work being done by biochemistry professor Dr. Brian Shaw and Dr. Erik Carter, executive director of Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities. Shaw has been researching ways to improve and innovate laboratory resources for the visually impaired. Carter, a newly endowed chair in the School of Education and national leader in his field, is also working towards facilitating impactful research that will help serve the disabled community.

“I think it’s really sort of a preview, in some respects, to what’s likely to become a much larger effort at Baylor to do research around creating resources to help people with disabilities,” Chambliss said. “It’s an important part of the population that is often overlooked.”

Dr. Alan Wang, professor and Mearse Chair in Biological and Biomedical Engineering, has done work in the field of electrical engineering that could result in preservation of energy for the operation of data centers. His research was cited by the National Science Foundation and was named as one of the top 5 most innovative contributions to research across the country in 2023.

According to Chambliss, the attention in these areas encourages Baylor to focus on spaces where professors can continue their research.

“Baylor invests in a number of core facilities and shared capabilities that faculty can access to aid in their research,” Chambliss said. “With the successful outcomes of this research, the university has the ability to become more competitive with funding, such as research grants.”

Dr. Jason Carter, dean of Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, said he was pleasantly surprised to see that he landed a spot among this top 2%. Carter was sure to emphasize, however, that such an accomplishment was only made possible because of the groups of people he had the privilege of working with.

“This is not a recognition for me. This is a recognition for all the people I’ve had the great opportunity of working with my entire career,” Carter said.

One of Carter’s most recent research publications, a study done on the effects of binge-drinking on a variety of cardiovascular factors, was sponsored by the American Heart Association and published in its Vol. 81 No. 10 Hypertension Journal.

In addition, Carter has taken part in several studies dedicated to researching sleep patterns and disorders and their impacts on general health systems, such as the nervous and cardiovascular systems, going beyond just the classic study of brain activity. He also participates in similar studies that look into the connections between mental health issues and sleep disorders.

“I’m excited to see all of these sleep publications in the field getting more and more citations in recent years,” he said.

Carter said research opportunities and outcomes are essential to almost any academic field, facilitating hands-on learning and allowing students and faculty to gain experience not only in interactive learning, but also in the formation of new knowledge.

“Students who come to an [R1] school like Baylor get to have professors that are not only teaching them what’s in the textbooks, but are also creating the knowledge that’s going to go into the next edition of a textbook,” Carter said. “What I love about research is that that we get to work on things that are going to drive the next editions of textbooks.”

Carter said an increase in funding for Baylor’s research has increased its capabilities when it comes to what’s possible for the latest research ideas.

“We’ve had a record year in terms of our research grants already, and we’re only one quarter into the year,” Carter said. “I’m excited to see our faculty taking those grants and disseminating them across the country in those core research areas.”

Aside from indications of academic quality and national recognition, these research accomplishments contribute ultimately to the greater good of the world, offering foundations for scientific advancements that could potentially benefit generations of people in the future.

“Something that Baylor greatly aspires to do is to not just do research for the sake of research, but do research that really matters,” Chambliss said.