Baylor women’s basketball announces Van Gytenbeek will miss season with torn ACL

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

No. 12 Baylor women’s basketball graduate guard Jana Van Gytenbeek will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL in the season opener, she announced on Monday.

Van Gytenbeek entered her fifth college season as a key contributor off the bench. Before her injury, the guard totaled 10 points, five assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes against Incarnate Word on Thursday. She went down in the third quarter with a non-contact injury and left the game immediately.

“I am devastated to announce that I tore my ACL in our season opener last week. Thank you to everyone for the prayer and kind words that I have received. I am truly heartbroken that I will not be playing this season alongside my best friends. The recovery process is a challenge, but one that I am ready to face,” Van Gytenbeek said in her social media announcement. “To my teammates: I promise to be the best cheerleader, shoulder to cry on and friend. Baylor Family, love you all, and I will see you again on the court in 2025-26.”

In her senior season in 2023-24, Van Gytenbeek averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 assists per game as a career-high 39% 3-point shooter. She finished the season hot, hitting at least one 3-pointer in seven consecutive Big 12 games. Head coach Nicki Collen was excited for, and expecting, a breakout season for Van Gytenbeek as she elevated her game in the offseason.

“Jana was playing really well down the stretch last year, and I think she’s had a really good offseason,” Collen said. “Her pace and her energy are really good. Where she’s really elevated her game is at the defensive end. She got steals being in the right spot and rotation. It’s a rarity in this game that someone makes as big a leap as she’s made on the defensive side of the ball.”

With the absence of Van Gytenbeek, the Bears find themselves short handed at the guard position. Senior guard Aliyah Matharu announced her decision to transfer to Baylor last week, but won’t be eligible to play until January. Until the Florida transfer arrives on campus, senior guard Yaya Felder and junior guard Waiata Jennings are expected to fill the minutes.

Van Gytenbeek will retain one year of eligibility with a medical redshirt and return for a sixth year in 2025-2026.

The Bears (1-1) will be back in action on Thursday against Texas A&M Commerce Thursday at 7 p.m. at Foster Pavilion.