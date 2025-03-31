Baylor women’s basketball lands Auburn transfer Taliah Scott

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Baylor women’s basketball announced the addition of Auburn transfer guard Taliah Scott to the program on Monday. Scott will have three years of eligibility remaining after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024-25.

Scott’s career began with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where she averaged 22.1 points per game in her 20 appearances. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week five times and went on to play three games with Auburn, where she averaged 20.3 points per game.

While Scott’s season with the Tigers was cut short due to a wrist injury, head coach Nicki Collen is enthusiastic about her joining the Bears.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taliah and her family to the Baylor Family,” Collen said. “Taliah is a dynamic and proven scorer with the ability to play both guard positions in our system. She has the skill to create for herself and others and the range to make defenses extend well behind the arc. We love guards with high basketball IQs who excel in ball screens, and we believe Taliah will be one of the best guards in the country.”

Originally from Orange Park, Fla., Scott was a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star freshman as the No. 11 recruit in the class of 2023. Scott scored 2,735 points in high school at St. Johns Country Day School, securing the 1,000-point mark after her sophomore season.

In college, Scott had a career-high day of 34 points with Arkansas and shot 12-of-21, including a perfect 9-of-9 showing at the free-throw line.

The Bears finished their 2024-25 season with a 28-8 record and met Collen’s best Big 12 record at 15-3. Baylor also finished second in the Big 12 regular season and made its way to the 16th Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship final. Baylor hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in program history.

While Scott transitions to the green and gold, six seniors will exhaust their eligibility. Junior guard Waiata Jenning also entered the portal earlier this month.

“Our fans will love her infectious smile, her energy and how much she loves to compete on both ends of the floor,” Collen said. “Get ready Baylor Family, this one is special!”