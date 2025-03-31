Softball loses final matchup against UCF 7-2, wins first Big 12 series

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Baylor softball fell to UCF 7-2 Sunday at Getterman Stadium, but the Bears secured their first Big 12 series win with victories on Friday and Saturday.

Coming off a midweek loss to UT Arlington, Baylor (15-21, 4-8 Big 12) defeated UCF (22-16-1, 4-8 Big 12) on Friday night 1-0 and Saturday 3-2 to secure a series win. Looking for life, UCF opened Sunday morning with a leadoff home run and an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead before the Bears came up to bat.

“There was a lot of game left to play. They had to get us out 21 times,” head coach Glenn Moore said. “It’s not panic, and we felt pretty good about the pitcher that we’re facing.”

Baylor quickly answered as senior third baseman Turiya Coleman launched a leadoff home run, in her second game leading off, and senior pinch runner Caroline Rowatt scored on a throwing error.

“When the pitcher takes the field for the very first time, there’s a lot of doubt in her mind,” Moore said. “I like the fact that I have somebody up there that can hit the ball hard, even if it’s foul, but just to send a message.”





The beginning of the game was heavily interrupted by two official reviews, a reversal of a play at first base, four pitchers between both teams and multiple stoppages. The first inning alone lasted 40 minutes.

The Knights fought back with two more home runs to push their lead to 5-2 through four innings. They struck one more time in the sixth inning, as an RBI single to left field and an RBI bunt single to freshman right-handed pitcher Sadie Ross drove in UCF’s final two runs of the game.

“They certainly had [Warncke’s] number today, but they’ve seen her three times,” Moore said. “She would expect that out of a top 3 RPI team.”

The Baylor bats made some noise in the bottom of the fourth, reaching on two walks and a single, but stranded the bases loaded. The Bears finished with two runs on three hits, led by Coleman’s home run and two walks.

“Although the relief performances weren’t that good, we need to be able to respond offensively and give [Warncke] a very good push,” Moore said. “We tied it up, but I think we need to get more runs, especially when we’re facing their bullpen.”

Senior left-handed pitcher Lillie Walker started the game in the circle for the Bears, allowing two runs on four hits in 1/3 of an inning, but freshman right-hander Lexie Warncke took over shortly after. Warncke went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, three runs and two home runs. Freshman right-handed pitcher Sadie Ross threw the final four innings, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks as she went the rest of the way.





“What we’ve seen is Lillie has the ability to beat good lineups with her defense, and that’s what we’re gonna take from it,” Moore said. “You’re seeing her multiple times through lineup, so they were dialed in to her.”

Despite the loss, Baylor secured the series with wins in the first two games. The matchup against UCF was their first Big 12 series win of the season after losing to Kansas, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 13 Oklahoma State.

“A single game win is big for us, but we had an opportunity to get one on the road last weekend, we let it slip away,” Moore said. “To get one here at home was vital, so I’m really happy with the girls. It’s hard to overcome with the pitching struggles that we have right now and to keep a team glued together the way this team is.”

The Bears will return to action for a three-game series against Houston beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Cougar Softball Stadium in Houston.