Buc-ee’s is overrated — it’s just a beaver

By Rory Dulock | Staff Writer

When one thinks of Texas they tend to think of cowboys, Whataburger, BBQ, football and within the past couple of years, Buc-ee’s.

Now don’t get me wrong, Buc-ee’s is an exceptional gas station and has everything that a gas station needs, but it’s too good to be true. Warning: what I’m about to say may send a lot of Buc-ee’s lovers into a state of shock. It’s overrated.

To be clear, I do not hate Buc-ee’s; I just think it’s overhyped. Their items are overpriced, it can be way too crowded and their merch is “mid.” Sorry not sorry, but it’s time to give some tough love to the beaver.

First of all, who is willing to pay nearly $10 for a gas station sandwich? Not me. I will admit that it is smart for their business to create products that can only be bought at their gas station to harp on the “quality” aspect. But like with all name-brand products, it comes with a price tag. If you just really love that $10 brisket sandwich, get it I guess. While their drinks and a select few goods are at a reasonable price, it is quite literally like every other gas station. For the Buc-ee’s lovers out there, detoxing from those beaver nuggets and other beaver products may save your bank account.

Another issue I have with Buc-ee’s is just how crowded it is. I know they advertise how big they are, but is that really the priority when stopping from a long car ride? According to a CNN article, Buc-ee’s biggest store is in Sevierville, Tenn., and is also the world’s largest convenience store at 74,707 square feet — almost 30 times the size of the industry average of 2,500 square feet. What was wrong with the original Buc-ee’s that was only 3,000 square feet? Nothing, except that it apparently could no longer hold its excessive aisles of overpriced goods.

While I appreciate having many options in a gas station, I draw the line when I am waiting forever to check out and the building is holding too many people. Fun fact: Every time I step foot in a Buc-ee’s, I am crammed in there like a sardine and I am run over by someone who apparently can’t wait another moment to buy the beef jerky they’re addicted to. Not worth it.

Last but certainly not least, let’s talk about their merch. Why must everything be plastered with that funky-looking beaver logo? Buc-ee the beaver is not that cute, contrary to popular opinion. Basic T-shirts, socks, hoodies? I’m OK with that. Go ahead and stick the logo on it like every other company. But seasonal gear for holidays such as Halloween and Christmas I don’t get. Do people need to be collecting a Buc-ee’s Stanley cup for every holiday? I will say that the beaver onesie is adorable, but I will laugh at whoever wears that in public.

So why is everyone obsessed with this beaver-themed gas station? I do understand the overall appeal of Buc-ee’s. It has award-winning clean bathrooms, has a variety of goodies, cheap gas and boasts a large fan base. But unfortunately, Buc-ee’s is also overpriced, crowded and filled with bizarre merch. Don’t be fooled by the beaver. It’s unique, but has its flaws like every other gas station.