Accounting professor Shaun Limbers shares journey of strategic investment, faith, mentorship

By Blake Hollingsworth | Reporter

Shaun Limbers is the founder of The McIntyre Companies, LCC which operates in the strategic realm of alternative investments, and he also serves as the associate director of the Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise at Baylor.

“I’ve always said that no significant milestone in my career has happened without a connection,” Limbers said. “In both politics and business, relationships form the foundation of progress and trust.”

Limbers’ journey began in Washington, D.C., as a special assistant to a U.S. senator. The role not only exposed him to the intricate balance of policy and commerce, but also taught him the importance of listening and collaboration.

“Meeting presidents, attending high-profile events — it was exhilarating. But more importantly, understanding how politics influenced the business world and vice versa was an education no classroom could provide,” Limbers said.

Transitioning into the alternative investment space, Limbers applied lessons learned in Washington, emphasizing adaptability and strategic foresight. He recalled the defining moment of negotiating a $500 million real estate deal opposite Donald Trump at the height of The Apprentice.

“It was a learning experience like no other, terrifying and exciting in equal measure,” he said. “It was my first major pitch in the big leagues, and it shaped how I approach risk and opportunity today.”

At Baylor, Limbers uses his experience to mentor future entrepreneurs. He said his teaching philosophy is candid: students benefit from textbooks and theories, but real insight comes from stories of success and failure in the field.

“I’m not afraid to close the book and tell it like it is,” Limbers said.

He imparts lessons on resilience, noting that entrepreneurship is a series of “small, defining moments that build to something meaningful.”

Limbers’ initiatives at the Baugh Center give students firsthand exposure to the entrepreneurial grind, with one such program being Oso Launch.

San Antonio junior Alan Koroluk, a student of Limbers’, commented on his experience as a member.

“It’s a great place to network and collaborate with students who also own businesses,” Koroluk said. “We uplift each other and hold each other accountable with our respective business and share anything that might help us including resources, funding and mentors.”

Despite his accomplishments, Limbers said his motivation for joining Baylor was deeply personal. Years spent commuting from Arizona to New York City for work meant time lost with his family.

“I had to recalibrate,” Limbers said. “Being here lets me invest in students and share lessons learned from decades in the trenches.”

Additionally, Limbers weaves his faith throughout his teachings, openly sharing that being a Christian on Wall Street wasn’t a hindrance but an asset.

“People think there’s no room for faith in high finance, but I disagree,” Limbers said. “Living my values wasn’t just a Sunday sermon — it was my approach to business.”

Furthermore, Limbers teaches students that success with integrity builds lasting connections and reputations that draw people back, time and again.

“Every day you’ve got a chance to lie, cheat [and] steal,” Limbers said. “But I think on any given day, trying do some good on Earth as opposed to take, that’s the dilemma that you face every single day — whether in business or in psychology or anything else. And I think that is the human dilemma.”

As he continues to guide aspiring entrepreneurs, Limbers said he holds one hope: that they leave Baylor prepared to face a connected world with insight, compassion and tenacity.

“Every student is an investment in the future,” he said, smiling. “And if we do our jobs right, they’ll change the world.”