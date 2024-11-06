Spice up your meals: Here are the best ethnic eats in Waco

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Waco may be famous for its small-town charm and quaint vibes, but it also has a surprisingly vibrant global food scene, bringing meals from all around the world to central Texas. From Caribbean spices to the flavors of Southeast Asia, Waco’s ethnic restaurants have a lot to offer. Here’s a spotlight on some of the best places to eat your way around the world in Waco.

D’s Mediterranean Grill

If you’re craving fresh hummus, smoky kebabs and herby tabbouleh, D’s Mediterranean Grill is the perfect place. Family-owned and beloved by locals, this cozy spot serves up authentic Mediterranean flavors with a home-cooked feel. Their kebabs are a must-try and are my personal favorite. They’re tender, flavorful and pair wonderfully with sides like pita bread and tzatziki. D’s combines great food with warm hospitality, making it feel like you’re dining with family.

Pivovar

This Czech-inspired eatery and brewery brings a taste of Central Europe to Texas with hearty, traditional dishes and house-brewed drinks. The star of the menu is their Czech schnitzel, often enjoyed with a Pilsner beer brewed right on-site. And if you’ve got room for dessert, the apple strudel is a sweet, flaky taste of European-style baking.Pivovar is a great place to “Czech” off your list for good eats, craft beer and a little slice of Slavic culture.

Cha Community

Originally started as a pop-up, Cha Community has found its home in Waco, bringing people together over Taiwanese street food and boba tea. This cozy spot on Franklin Avenue is where you can enjoy tender dumplings, flavorful noodle dishes and bubble teas that have become a staple in Waco. Cha’s pork and cabbage dumplings are a must-try along with its Milky Way Boba. It’s a community space celebrating food and culture, one sip and bite at a time.

Tru Jamaica

For a taste of the Caribbean, look no further than Tru Jamaica. This vibrant spot serves up Jamaican classics like jerk chicken, oxtail and curry goat. The jerk chicken is a standout with a spicy-sweet marinade that packs a punch, which is great if you enjoy spice. Pair it with a side of rice and peas to make for a great balance of spice and flavor. Tru Jamaica’s colorful decor and friendly atmosphere make it easy to feel like you’re on island time in the heart of Texas.

Clay Pot

Clay Pot is a hidden gem in Waco’s food scene, serving up authentic Vietnamese dishes in a laid-back setting. Their iconic pho is a super rich and delicious comfort food with noodles, fresh herbs and tender slices of meat. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the clay pot rice dishes, where the crispy rice adds a nice crunch to each bite. Clay Pot is a go-to for those seeking fresh, flavorful and comforting Asian cuisine.

So, next time you’re wanting a little more variety with your meals, skip the usual fare and check out these local gems. Each restaurant offers a unique window into a different culture, making it possible to explore the world one meal at a time.