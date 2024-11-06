Baylor medical program shares approach to ethics in cadaver donations

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

Baylor University’s medical programs — overseen by the Anatomy Education Core and Willed Body Program — follow specific standards in their use of cadavers for educational purposes. Following recent concerns about the University of North Texas’s handling of unclaimed bodies, Baylor provided details on its cadaver donation process to outline its approach.

Baylor’s Willed Body Program primarily receives cadavers through voluntary donations pre-arranged by individuals or their families with consent. According to Caroline Kosnik, executive director of Baylor’s Anatomy Education Core, the process starts with documentation.

“The first step to be a donor is to fill out a form,” Kosnik said. “Complete it six months in advance so that we have them, and that form will require them to fill out information and have some witnesses.”

When a donor passes, the family must contact Baylor’s transportation agent. According to Kosnik, a family will call the transportation agent to inform them of someone’s passing and the body can be donated as song as it meets criteria and the family gives consent.

“They also allow a release form that allows the college to have the body for study,” Kosnik said.

Kosnik said a third step allows families to decide on the return of remains. She also noted that many donors plan well in advance.

Baylor’s program also limits access to donated bodies.

“The access is restricted so not just anybody can come in,” Kosnik said. “They have to be there for a reason and complete paperwork and understand that they can’t take pictures.”

Amiqa Alwani, a nursing student at Baylor’s nursing school in Dallas, shared her perspective on working with donated bodies after enrolling in a class out of personal interest.

“Knowing that the people we work with in labs gave their consent means a lot to us,” Alwani said. “It shows that their families understood and respected their wish to contribute to education.”

Alwani noted the emotional side of working with cadavers and how it impacts how the approach their work.

“There’s a sense of responsibility when you work with a donated body,” Alwani said. “It’s a reminder that these were people who made the choice to help others learn and grow.”

In a past article, Dr. Frank Kretzer, former Director of Anatomical Sciences, spoke about the educational impact of these donations.

“In their silence, they have taught our students so much,” he said in the article.