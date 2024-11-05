Sit down — stand-up comedy is not funny

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Stand-up comedy, for many people, is all about making an audience laugh. But for those who don’t find it funny, it can feel forced, overdone and just not amusing. The whole idea of “trying” to make people laugh can come across as awkward and unnatural — stripping away any real sense of humor. When a comedian steps on stage, they’re expected to deliver a practiced routine meant to appeal to everyone. In doing that, though, they often lose the natural charm that might make a funny moment feel real.

You’re telling me I’m paying for a ticket to sit and watch a rehearsed and scripted set where your whole goal is to get me to laugh? Not to use reverse psychology, but that immediately makes me not want to laugh, and I’ve already decided you’re not funny.

This may sound harsh, but the issue for me lies in trying too hard. The moment someone announces they’re about to tell a joke, the audience is braced to expect a laugh. It’s a setup, a planned situation where the comedian’s only job is to get a reaction. This makes the jokes feel fake, as if the performer cares more about their delivery than actually connecting with the crowd. True humor usually comes from unplanned, spur-of-the-moment situations that aren’t trying to be funny — they just are. But in stand-up comedy, humor is the goal, so any surprise gets watered down, leaving it feeling flat.

Personally, I’ve never found a stand-up comedian genuinely funny. Comedians’ jokes tend to follow a formula, taking everyday situations and turning them into polished stories meant to pull a predictable reaction instead of real laughter. When humor gets stripped of its authenticity and becomes a rehearsed act, it comes across as artificial. Rather than reacting to something unique and personal, we’re served a one-size-fits-all joke that feels impersonal. Stand-up comedy then becomes more like a transaction: the comedian says something “funny,” and we’re supposed to laugh.

And seriously don’t get me started on the new Matt Rife generation of comedians. They’re driving a field that was already questionable into the ground.

In the end, while stand-up comedy has its fans, it can be a letdown. Humor, when genuine, isn’t planned or scripted. It’s a quick joke from a friend or an unexpected coincidence. The nature of stand-up, where every joke is crafted and practiced, makes it too calculated to be funny. In trying so hard to be amusing, it loses the spontaneity and sincerity that define actual, relatable humor.

All of this is just to say stand-up is why I stay loyal to the Impractical Jokers when I want a good laugh.