How does ‘Terrifier 3’ gore affect your well-being?

The third installment of the “Terrifier” horror series was released in early October, and reports shortly followed claiming movie-goers were getting sick and leaving because of the intense levels of gore.

It even happened here in Waco.

“When I was watching the movie, there were a few people who ran out because of how gory it was,” said local Roel Zapata.

“Terrifier 3” has continued to push the limits of what can be displayed on screen, leaving some viewers with no other choice than to squander their ticket purchase with an early exit.

The film also raised questions about how slasher movies like this impact their audiences. Orange County, Calif., clinical psychologist Michelle Molina explained that age, personality and gender can all play a part in responses to slasher films.

The average horror movie fan is all too familiar with the male serial killer and female victim who needs saving, and this rubs off on audiences, according to Molina.

“Cognitively, there are a lot of people who have ideas or fantasies about being saved or being the savior,” she said. “A lot of men want to be in the position of being the savior and a lot of women want to be in the position of being saved.”

Delving deeper into the impacts of these films, Molina says children are most at risk of negative impact because of their youthful ignorance and imagination.

“They don’t have the developmental ability to differentiate between fantasy and reality and they are going to hang on to those images,” she said. “They’re probably going to have nightmares and obsessive thoughts about it. It can be very problematic for kids.”

Given that the two most recent “Terrifier” films are rated R, it’s likely that their audiences consist of mostly adults. However, the 18-plus demographic can still be at risk, especially those who suffer from anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, Molina said.

“They’re going to be more prone to physiological arousal and they’re going to hang on to that memory,” she said. “They’re going to internalize that experience more than they are going to externalize it.”

This means that it’s more difficult for them to separate themselves from the experience, she said.

“An adult who’s had anxiety, and especially PTSD, is going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, this is like, part of my experience,’ and they’re going to add that to their bucket of trauma,” Molina said.

On the other hand, horror films can have a positive immediate impact on audiences can viewing the film with company, she said.

“Going to a horror film or doing something that elicits a lot of fear can help you develop quick relationships with people, whether it’s a romantic relationship or if it’s with a group,” Molina said. “It creates quick bonding.”

Lastly, Molina pointed out that even the act of leaving itself can have an impact on those who can’t stomach the gore. It can possibly prohibit them from wanting to return to theaters.

“If they leave at the moment when they’re most anxious, they’re going to have that association of their heightened anxiety and it’s not going to go away,” she said.