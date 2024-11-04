United Way of Waco-McLennan County celebrates 100 years of philanthropy

By Rory Dulock | Staff Writer

To celebrate 100 years of United Way of Waco-McLennan County, this year’s campaign is named “100 for 100!” and aims to raise $100,000 among the Baylor community.

Camille Wilder, assistant director of community relations in external affairs, is part of the campaign coordinator team for Baylor. She said this is a big year for Baylor’s annual United Way campaign due to the 100-year milestone.

“The United Way of Waco-McLennan County is celebrating 100 years in McLennan County, and so Baylor has a pretty big goal. It’s called ‘100 for 100!’ and to celebrate 100 years, we’re hoping for $100,000 from Baylor to raise that,” Wilder said. “Typically, it runs October through December, and then the pledges won’t actually take place until next year. So if you were to pledge now, it would be for 2025.”

Wilder said anyone in the Baylor community can donate any amount — it doesn’t have to be a large contribution to make a difference.

“I think the biggest thing that we want to get out is that the funds that are pledged — and that is when you can make a donation of any amount — you don’t have to give this huge amount, you can payroll deduct, because every bit helps,” Wilder said. “Those dollars stay in Waco, so they support organizations here in Waco. The dollars support our local community.”

According to Wilder, Baylor’s team has worked on unique incentives to help reach this year’s special campaign goal of $100,000.

“The first 100 people to make a pledge will receive a limited edition Baylor Sendero hat,” Wilder said. “We’re also going to be drawing names, so if you pledge, you’re automatically entered in all these drawings. We’re also going to give away signed basketballs by Coach Collen and Coach Drew and an on-field experience for the Baylor football game on Nov. 30.”

Wendy Ellis, CEO of United Way of Waco-McLennan County, said the organization raises money to support the local non-profits that work to help McLennan County residents improve their health, education and financial stability, as well as local safety net services.

“United Way is unique in how we raise our funds compared to most other charities or non-profits because we do the majority of our fundraising through workplace campaigns,” Ellis said. “Every business and organization runs their workplace campaign a little bit differently, but basically we raise money through payroll deductions.”

According to Ellis, during their 100-year history in Waco, United Way has raised over $100 million through payroll deductions and put that money to work in the community.

“Baylor University has a workplace campaign, and they’ve been a strong partner and ally in supporting United Way and the non-profit community in McLennan County for years,” Ellis said. “That partnership goes way back, and we really appreciate it.”

Ellis said the Baylor United Way Campaign is that it is open to faculty and is also something that Baylor students can support and be a part of.

“With so many Baylor students being from out of town, it’s hard to learn about Waco and the different supports that are here,” Ellis said. “If Baylor students ever need help with anything, we want them to reach out and know that there are people and resources here in the community that care about them and want them to have a great experience while they’re here in Waco.”