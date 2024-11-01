Close Menu
    Friday, November 1

    Lariat TV News: Moody Library flood, hitch a ride to the polls and a linebacker climbs Baylor’s all-time rankings

    Joe Pratt
    By Joe Pratt | Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | Managing Editor
     
    This week, we bring you a breaking story from Moody Memorial Library, which experienced flooding in its sub-basement. With the election less than five days away, we explain what to know before heading to the polls. 
     
    Next, how Student Government brought the hype for the Bluebonnet Battle, and we take a look back at some of the best moments from Homecoming weekend. 
     
    In sports, Baylor football readies for its blackout battle against TCU, and Volleyball collects another Big 12 win. 
     
    All that and more this week on Lariat TV News!

