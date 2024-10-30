Slow your Tootsie roll: Candy poses health risks

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

As Halloween approaches, candy consumption spikes on college campuses, with students indulging in everything from chocolate bars to sugary gummies. It’s a season marked by sweet treats, but there’s more to the fun than just satisfying your sweet tooth.

While an extra handful of candy might seem harmless, the effects of excess sugar on the body, particularly on dental health, can be significant.

According to an article by Livestrong, too much candy — especially the high-sugar varieties popular during Halloween — can lead to immediate and long-term health issues. Physically, regular consumption of sugary treats can cause blood sugar spikes, leading to crashes that leave students feeling sluggish and craving more sweets. Over time, this can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, sugary foods lack essential nutrients, meaning that if students are filling up on candy, they’re likely missing out on more nutritious meals.

Dallas sophomore and pre-med student Zoya Tharani said she has long been aware of sugar’s impact on health.

“I know how harmful sugar can be to your body,” she said. “I have family members who struggle with diabetes, so I’ve always grown up being mindful of the sugar I let myself have.”

Tharani noted the importance of self-awareness and self-control when it comes to sugar intake.

“Your body will automatically reject anything that you eat too much of, either by getting an illness or feeling sick,” she said.

Baylor biology professor Mark Taylor expanded on some of the effects candy consumption can have depending on the frequency and amount consumed.

“Occasionally eating a high amount of candy has not been shown to cause long-term effects, but it can definitely have short-term effects if the person is prone to hyperglycemia,” Taylor said. “On the other hand, eating an excessive amount of sugar over the long term can have detrimental effects.”

Taylor said that high sugar intake is especially linked to weight gain, which can lead to other health issues.

“The most notable effect is weight gain, as chronic high levels of glucose in the blood can promote the conversion of sugars to fats, which contributes to building more adipose tissue,” he said. “Long-term exposure to high blood glucose levels has also been linked to increased insulin resistance.”

He also mentioned that high sugar levels can cause other health issues.

“There has been scientific documentation related to decreased immune function due to hyperglycemia,” he said. “High glucose levels can alter the shape of certain chemicals used for the body’s defense, impairing their functions.”

Houston sophomore and premedical student Alishba Momin emphasized the need for dental care, especially around Halloween.

“I grew up being taught that on Halloween it was so important to brush your teeth,” Momin said.“No matter how much candy you eat, it is very important to take care of your teeth.”