No panic at the disco: A complete guide to concert, event safety

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Whether your ideal concert is Chris Stapleton at Red Rocks or a local jazz singer at Segovia Wine Bar, there’s always a risk of danger when going to these stadiums, venues, auditoriums and festivals. Here’s some safety tips for an upcoming music event you might be attending to keep you safe and maximize enjoyment.

Stadiums

We are all eager for Chappell Roan to do a headlining stadium tour, but while we are all in the process of manifesting it, let’s talk about some guidelines to keep in mind to ensure you return home in one piece.

Stadium concerts are usually quite safe due to the high levels of security, but in the case of an emergency, make sure you know where the nearest exits are.

Stay hydrated, make sure you’ve eaten and in case anything happens, flag down the nearest security personnel. Remain self-aware, and you will be just fine.

Writers Rounds

If you’ve ever been to Nashville you might have heard about “writers rounds”. They include 3-6 different songwriters who sit in a row and take turns playing their songs. Even in a large crowd, it’s an incredibly intimate experience to take part in.

There aren’t any safety rules that don’t pertain to common sense when it comes to these. However, make sure you stay cautious of getting drinks from random people and if you get a drink yourself, make sure you keep an eye on it the entire night.

Festivals

Ahhh festivals … the land of hair glitter and no dress codes. If you want to be loud, sweaty and wear light up shoes during your favorite artists’ set, festivals are the place to do so. However, with great fun comes great responsibility.

Festivals are one type of music event that are risky to attend alone. Between the heat and large crowds, having a group of people to go with ensures that you are accounted for. On that note, making sure to stay with your group and communicate with them. Iif you need to find a porta potty, take a buddy with you.

While it might be tempting to leave your group and go watch an artist by yourself, the lack of cell service at festivals makes this a risky choice. In order to stay safe, stay with your group and plan out ahead of time what artists y’all want to see.

Make sure to stay hydrated. Festivals usually take place during the warmer months — combined with large, tight crowds, they’re a recipe for overheating. Most festivals allow hydration packs or empty water bottles, but make sure to check the rules before you go or bring money to buy plenty of water.

School of Music

The School of Music can be a fun and free way to attend a music event as a student. Most of the events take place in the evening, so make sure to plan out where you’re going to park; that way you aren’t walking across campus alone. In the event that you are, download the BU Campus Guardian app, which serves as a mobile safety device across Baylor’s campus.