Sleep-deprived and stressed: prioritizing sleep over studying all night improves performance

As finals season gets closer, many college students end up pulling all-nighters trying to squeeze in as much last-minute studying as possible.

Dr. Michael Scullin, who leads Baylor University’s Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Lab, has studied how sleep (or lack thereof) affects students’ academic performance. His research shows that students who get at least eight hours of sleep, even during stressful times like finals week, tend to do better on their exams than those who sacrifice sleep to study more.

In one of Scullin’s studies, students who consistently slept for eight hours during finals week scored nearly five points higher on exams on average compared to those who cut back on sleep.

San Antonio junior Emily Russo said she remembers how tough managing sleep was when she started college.

“Freshman year, I was everywhere with my sleep schedule,” Russo said. “I used to take naps after class, which was really bad because I’d be so tired for the next class.”

As she got older, Russo said she realized how important sleep is, especially when it comes to her academic performance.

“Now I know sleep is crucial to focus in class. If I don’t get enough sleep, I feel out of it,” she said.

Scullin’s research challenges the idea that pulling all-nighters helps students perform better. In fact, staying up late can mess with cognitive functions like focus, memory and problem-solving, all essential for doing well on exams.

“A lot of students think there’s nothing they can do to fix their sleep schedules, but there’s actually a lot they can do,” Scullin said.

He suggested that students treat their studies like a job, doing most of their work during the day and winding down at night for better sleep.

Some students believe that “yo-yo” sleeping, which is getting little sleep during the week and catching up on weekends, will balance things out. But Scullin’s research shows that inconsistent sleep patterns can throw off the body’s internal clock, which affects both academic performance and long-term health. His studies found that students who stick to regular sleep schedules perform better during finals.

As finals approach, Scullin’s advice is simple: prioritize sleep. His research shows that better sleep not only boosts test scores but also improves overall cognitive health. By making sleep a priority during stressful times, students can improve their focus, retain information better and feel more prepared for exams without needing to pull all-nighters.



