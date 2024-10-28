Close Menu
    Film breakdown: Five-star freshman Robert Wright III brings thrilling offensive skillset to Waco

    Freshman guard Robert Wright III weaves through defenders during a Baylor men's basketball practice. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

    It’s not often a prep basketball player walks into college with a ready-made offensive skill set and elite playmaking chops. But then again, new Baylor point guard Robert Wright III isn’t a typical freshman.

    The five-star recruit started out his career at Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia before transferring to play his senior season at Montverde Academy (FL), arguably the top prep basketball program in the country. Featuring six of Florida’s top 10 recruits and five 247Sports Composite five-stars, notably including No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg, the school’s characteristically loaded roster held even more talent than usual.

    The Eagles raced through the season to a 33-0 record and a Chipotle Nationals championship, in no small part due to Wright’s contributions. The former Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year was a big-game hunter for Montverde, regularly sizing up opposing teams’ best players and winning big.

    Montverde’s schedule featured a who’s who of Baylor basketball recruiting, including fellow Baylor freshman guard VJ Edgecombe (No. 4 nationally) and Tre Johnson (No. 5 nationally), who picked Texas over Baylor. He also played a massive role in knocking off Prolific Prep (CA) and Baylor target AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class who is reportedly courting NIL offers upwards of $4 million.

    Standing at 6-foot-1, Wright isn’t the biggest guard out there. But his lightning-quick release more than makes up for his stature. After sliding his feet in help defense, even Dybantsa’s best closeout wasn’t enough to bother Wright’s shot from NBA range. He’s a true marksman with picture-perfect form on catch-and-shoot jumpers.

    Wright is adept at finishing around the rim, with stellar body control in midair and great touch off the glass. As clean as the Wilmington, Del. native’s shooting form looks, many of his craziest highlights come at the rim.

    Boosted by his wildly sudden acceleration, Wright is among the fastest prep prospects in the nation. Not many players possess his combination of speed and vision, and virtually none can play at his speed while making high-level reads under pressure.

    He’s a real lob threat in transition too, which should pair well with Edgecombe’s explosiveness. Wright has flashed a unique level of passing touch in transition.

    But as talented as Wright is on the ball, Montverde also featured him in a lot of off-ball sets, spotting up and cutting and generally using his acceleration to cause chaos on the backside of the defense. Those reps will prove invaluable as he continues to grow into a role within head coach Scott Drew’s motion offense.

    In Robert Wright III, the Bears have one of the most electrifying freshmen in the country on their hands. His lack of size creates some unavoidable defensive limitations, but if the offense (and general development) are enough to overcome those, watch out. He should open the season receiving significant minutes off the bench behind Duke transfer Jeremy Roach at point guard, and his role should only grow as he gets more comfortable scaling up his game against Big 12-caliber competition.

    Jackson Posey is a junior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He's an armchair theologian and smoothie enthusiast with a secret dream of becoming a monk. After graduating, he hopes to pursue a career in Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

