Brittney Griner among 2025 Texas Sports Hall of Fame class

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Fresh off her third Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Games, Baylor women’s basketball’s all-time great Brittney Griner will be inducted to the eight-person 2025 Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class on Feb. 15, 2025. It was announced by the Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Griner joins the Class of 2025 that includes former University of Texas running back Cedric Benson, high school football head coach Todd Dodge, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Negro Leagues legend Biz Mackey, Team USA soccer great Carla Overbeck, University of Texas women’s athletics administrator Chris Plonsky and former Miami Dolphins lineman Richmond Webb. The class was selected by a statewide committee, then voted on by Texas Sports Hall of Fame members.

The 6-foot-8 All-American is the fourth Baylor women’s basketball alumni to make the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of head coach Kim Mulkey (Class of 2009), two-time All-American and current Assistant AD for Player Development Sophia Young-Malcolm (Class of 2021) and all-time scoring leader Suzie Snider Eppers (Class of 2022).

During her collegiate career, Griner accumulated 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds en route to being named a two-time consensus National Player of the Year and four-time All-Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team selection. She was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, before sweeping Player and Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Head coach Nicki Collen brought Griner back to Baylor on Feb. 18, 2024 to retire her jersey before the Bears knocked off Texas Tech 61-32. In addition to her success at Baylor, Griner has won two WNBA scoring titles and made 10 WNBA all-star appearances.

The Bears will open the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Langston on Nov. 3 at the Foster Pavilion, before lifting the lid on the season against Incarnate Word on Nov. 7 at the Foster Pavilion.