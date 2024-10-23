International students find connection at homecoming events

By Chang Liu | Focus/Design Editor

The International Student and Scholar Services offers the opportunity for international students to walk homecoming parade each year. These students, as part of the Baylor family, shared their opinions about Homecoming.

Makassar, Indonesia sophomore Kathleen Theos said last year she had a heartwarming encounter during the homecoming parade.

“I did the event where international students were holding their country’s flags,” Theos said. “I think that was fun because we get to represent our countries. When I was walking through campus, suddenly there [was] a voice from the crowd [that] said, ‘How are you,’ in [my language].”

Theos said that homecoming is a special event at Baylor, and she never heard of other universities doing it.

Wenzhou, China freshman Hao Chen said that her professor had shared information about the homecoming event, and that she wants to go this year with her friends. She also said that there is no similar event that she knows of in China, especially the parade and bonfire.

“I think it’s very meaningful because it has a lot of events and everyone will go together,” Chen said. “It’s giving me a chance to relax and socialize. It’s actually a great opportunity for me to go out with my friends and have fun. You can see the flag of your own country during the parade.”

Kumasi, Ghana, graduate student Gordon Asante said that he did not know much about the homecoming events, but he wanted to attend Dinner with the Livingstones.

“The last time I met the Livingstone[s] was during the international student orientation,” Asante said. “I wanted to take a picture with her, but I couldn’t. Now, this event might be the right time for me. I also know alumni should be coming around, and it’ll be nice to meet them.”

Asante said that homecoming is a good opportunity for students to relax and build connections with people. He also said that his high school had the same event, but he had never experienced it.

San Jose, Costa Rica, junior Sophia Chaves said that she will attend the bonfire event and parade with her friends.

“I do think it has a great meaning, especially with the history and how it all started,” Chaves said. “I think it’s very nice to experience that in the whole week and as an international student, I get a sense of home or belonging.”