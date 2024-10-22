Swing for success: Business majors should play golf

By Maya Dulock | LTVN Reporter

Networking is the key to being successful in the business world, and a common way to accomplish this is by golfing. Nowadays, getting the job you want isn’t about your degree — it’s about who you know.

Interpersonal skills like active listening, negotiation, collaboration and many others are rarely taught in the classroom, but they’re crucial to be a successful businessperson. These skills are built upon the foundation of networking, which is where golfing comes in handy.

The Keiser University of Golf explains how golfing can be used as a networking tool. The first is to grow your connection with others: “For the business owner, you have three times more chance of developing a new customer if you connect with others on the golf course.”

It will expand your network because “the more golf you play, the more likely it is that you can meet influential people who can help expand your business.”

Golf is more informal than other business-related meetings, which many people appreciate because “conducting business in a golf setting is a much more relaxed atmosphere than in a company conference room.”

In addition to the ways golfing enhances your ability to connect and grow your business, golfing also teaches important etiquette in the business world.

The West Essex Golf Club explains that “golf is a sport that values etiquette, sportsmanship and professionalism, making it an ideal platform for networking.”

By displaying proper etiquette, people will recognize you as a respectable and trustworthy person.

Being punctual, staying silent when someone is hitting or putting your phone away will demonstrate your character and integrity. The West Essex Golf Club also explains, “this focus on respect and professionalism fosters trust and credibility, essential components of successful networking relationships.”

If you have never picked up a golf club and you’re a business major, add golf lessons and golf clubs to your Christmas list. And if you already play golf as a business major, keep practicing. Nothing is more embarrassing than shooting a 107 with a potential client.

Even though the sport is costly, it will be more expensive in the future when you are unable to pay your bills due to having few clients.