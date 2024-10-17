Playfly Sports revolutionizes Baylor athletics, marketing

By Blake Hollingsworth | Reporter

Playfly Sports, a sports marketing, media and technology company that manages the relationship between teams and their sponsors, has emerged as a key partner in shaping the future of Baylor University Athletics.

Founded in September 2020, Playfly believes in “Fandom as a Service,” emphasizing the importance of data-driven marketing strategies to shape strategies that resonate with its clients’ goals.

They accomplish this through “applying positioning, facts, analytics, data and supportive metrics to opportunities and strategic plans provides a solid platform for success,” according to Luke Holcomb, general manager of Baylor Sports Properties, a branch of Playfly.

Baylor athletics agreed to a 10-year contract with Playfly Sports, giving them control of Baylor athletics’ multimedia rights management on June 1, 2023. This includes signage, radio networks, social media, digital media, intellectual property and most recently, name, image and likeness ventures, according to Holcomb.

A significant area of focus in the partnership is the evolving nature of NIL opportunities. With NIL opening up new avenues for student-athletes to profit from their personal brands, Playfly will play a crucial role in helping Baylor Athletics maximize these opportunities through its most recent venture, Playfly Max.

“The holistic perspective is to create value for student-athletes and bring opportunities for Baylor Athletics and student-athletes to benefit from [a] business and corporate support,” Holcomb said. “The goal is to create lasting and impactful relationships that benefit everyone involved.”

The new platform is dedicated to optimizing revenue opportunities through NIL and is expected to enhance Baylor’s ability to support student-athletes while driving revenue growth.

According to Baylor Deputy Athletics Director Jovan Overshown, the project is beneficial for Baylor and for its student-athletes.

“The ability to lead out in our industry on a project like this speaks to Baylor’s commitment to our student-athletes as we enter a new era of collegiate athletics,” Overshown said.

The Baylor-Playfly partnership has extended beyond NIL to other innovative marketing and revenue-generating strategies, such as visible signage advertising in venues.

For example, a recent investment from Baylor Sports Properties is the Brazos suites, located on the berm at McLane stadium, according to Holcomb. The new addition is sponsored by Magnolia and features three climate-controlled suites with outdoor seating and a view overlooking the field, according to an article by The Stadium Business.

“On behalf of Baylor Athletics, we are immensely grateful and proud to be associated with the Gaines family, and it is an honour to have the Magnolia name in our athletics venues,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a press release.

Now, Baylor Sports Properties looks to continue exploring new opportunities for Baylor athletics. To achieve this, the Playfly branch plans to maintain positive relationships with manufacturing companies in central Texas, strengthening Baylor’s ties with the local economy, according to Holcomb.

“The focus is on taking care of partners and sponsors, increasing their affinity towards Baylor Athletics and finding creative and impactful ways for new partners to support Baylor,” Holcomb said.