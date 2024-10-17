Baylor hosts free farmers market, promotes healthy living for students

By Emily Schoch | Staff writer

Baylor’s free farmers market, a twice-annual event hosted by The Store, hit campus on Wednesday, and students lined up down 3rd Street with bags to reap the benefits.

With wellness in mind, the event aims to promote nutritious eating habits while reducing financial stress for the student body.

Trey Baldwin, assistant director of Student Opportunity and Achievement Resources, said that Baylor hosts the annual free farmers market to showcase their dedication towards supporting its students’ financial needs.

While students attended the farmers market, they had a chance to not only receive free food but to contribute as well.

“It gives them an opportunity to donate swipes if they can. We have advertisements telling students they can go to dining halls and donate meal swipes to help fight food insecurity,” Baldwin said.

Baylor wants to make sure that its students are taken care of all the time, not just once a year, according to Baldwin.

“The free farmers market is just a push to showcase students that struggle with food insecurities, and also highlight our own on-campus student food pantry,” Baldwin said.

The on-campus food pantry is located in Sid Richardson on the first floor, and anyone is able to receive free food from the food pantry. All students need to do is stop by and grab what they need for no cost at all. The free farmers market is a bigger example of what the student food pantry looks like.

Dallas freshman Lily Barnett attended the farmers market. Barnett said she wants to eat healthy but is having a hard time finding ways to do so while eating at the dining halls. She explained that the farmers market gave her a chance to receive fresh produce without having to worry about the cost.

“I’m hoping to get some fruits and vegetables because I want to eat healthier stuff, but I feel like it’s hard to eat healthy in the dining halls,” Barnett said.