Waco Civic Theatre’s take on ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ strikes raw, emotional tone

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

On Thursday, step into 1482 Paris, France, in Waco Civic Theatre’s opening night production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The musical is a stage adaptation of the 1996 Disney film, but based more on the original novel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” by Victor Hugo. The story is a powerful exploration of love, acceptance and the human spirit, according to Waco Civic Theatre’s website.

Executive Director Kelly MacGregor said that the plot is darker than the original Disney film and is more similar to the sad but beautiful “Les Miserables,” also written by Hugo. Although the themes are heavy, MacGregor said that they were important to reflect on.

“The question is, ‘Who is the monster and who is the man?’” MacGregor said. “And you should ask that throughout, and you should ask that as you go home.”

Waco Civic Theatre’s music director David Guess, who is also the conductor for the live 14-piece orchestra, said that he wanted to participate in this show because of its beautiful, complex plot.

“We’re talking about a disabled bell ringer. We’re talking about gypsies who are mistreated. We’re talking about the reality of humanity, and so it’s those kinds of things that draw me into that,” Guess said.

In bringing the story to life, MacGregor said that the actors use their wonderful voices and performances to take the subject matter of a Disney children’s cartoon and transform it into something deeper.

“Having the actors come in and take that material and not treat it loosely … it’s real, it’s raw, it’s heartbreaking and it’s gorgeous,” MacGregor said.

Guess, too, praised the actors for their performances. He said everyone is perfect for their roles, especially their protagonist, Quasimodo, played by Waco local Kevin Miner. Miner works for Friends for Life, a nonprofit that helps seniors and people with disabilities. Additionally, Miner’s roommate and close friend stutters, which giving him a real-life representation of one of the challenges his character faces, Guess said.

In addition to the wonderful actors and story he’s working with, Guess said that he wanted to participate in the musical because of the challenge of the score.

“It’s just a fantastic musical, you know. If you ever have done anything Disney, they don’t do something halfway,” Guess said. “The detail of this score and the expectations from singers and players is just really, really high.”

Guess said that since Waco Civic Theatre is about to celebrate their 100-year anniversary, the team wanted to do something significant. Along with their 14-piece live orchestra, the theater is partnering for the third time with the Central Texas Choral Society, and using the choral society’s amazing singers to bring their music to life as gargoyles, statues and other ensemble members.

While Menken and Schwartz have produced famous works of art including “Newsies,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Wicked” and “Pippin,” Guess said that music in this show has a different style.

“You talk about the “Topsy Turvy” and the style of the music that’s in the tambourine, the “Tavern Song,” they all have really unique characteristics, musically different genres,” Guess said. “Not only the text tells the story, but the music tells the story too.”

When it comes to costumes and the set, MacGregor said that everyone is very simple as some set pieces are being reused and slightly altered from other shows.

“Because the story is so big, we just want to eliminate all of the distractions and keep it really focused on the music itself and the story,” MacGregor said.

The musical will have 15 performances in total on Oct. 17-20, 24-27 and from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with some shows performing only at 7:30 p.m., some only at 2:30 p.m. and some at 7:30 and 2:30 p.m. on the same day. Tickets can be purchased online for the show or the Box Office can be contacted for tickets via email or phone at (254) 766-1591.

Guess said the performance will bring talent, joy, pain, beautiful music and more.

“I promise, if you come to this show, you’re gonna feel in this room like you’re part of the show,” Guess said.