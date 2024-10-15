October theory: Don’t let change spook you

By The Editorial Board

There may not yet be an autumn chill in the air, but TikTok has certainly caught wind that it’s fall, taken it and ran with it. In the real world, fall is heralded by the reddening of leaves, the donning of cable knit sweaters and the sipping of pumpkin spice lattes. But on TikTok, the season is rung in with trends, dances and theories — one of them known as the October Theory.

Perhaps you already know all about this TikTok-birthed phenomenon. But in case you’re unaware, October Theory is basically the New Year’s before New Year’s.

The theory is based on the idea that people tend to go through major life changes every October, whether that means shifts in family or friend dynamics, jobs or romantic relationships. For instance, one TikTok user explained that the fall months signify the start of “cuffing season,” causing people to get into relationships for the holidays that they otherwise might not have during any other time of the year. This trending theory is meant to give people the opportunity to reflect and reform for whatever is to come.

Perhaps you’re not buying into this, and understandably so. This “theory” which is really more of a speculation came from TikTok of all places — not exactly a peer-reviewed source. But take a moment to reflect on your past few Octobers. You might recall more life plot twists than initially remembered.

Whether or not it’s real, the October Theory brings up a topic worth talking about: dealing with change.

People deal with change differently, but there tend to be two types of people in this world: those who accept change with open arms and those who fear it. However you cope, your attitude toward change matters, so it may be time for a mindset makeover.

The world is going to throw curveballs that you won’t always be able to receive with grace, and that’s okay. Also, keep in mind that blessings will be thrown your way. Good or bad, the best way to go about handling change starts with acceptance, according to BetterHelp. Sometimes even changes for the betterment of your life can cause stress, so don’t feel bad if you find yourself feeling this way. Just acknowledge the change you’re facing and embrace it as best you can.

Following acknowledgment comes managing what you can control: your emotions. You may not be able to control your situation, but you can control how you react to it.

Don’t hesitate to be resourceful and seek out help from those around you. Depending on what kind of change you may be experiencing, there are support groups, spiritual leaders and counseling options to help you adjust to your new change.

So now that we’re in spooky season, don’t let change be the thing that scares you. Leave that to the vampires, zombies and ghosts.