From food to drinks, ‘ACL Eats’ ate

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor, Emma Weidmann | Editor-in-Chief

If you give a music fan an ACL wristband, they’re going to go to ACL Fest. And if they go to ACL Fest, they’re going to be doing a lot of walking around from set to set. And if they’re walking from set to set, they’re going to get tired. And if they get tired, they’re going to need more energy. And to get more energy, they’re going to need to eat. Good thing ACL has plenty of great local food vendors to choose from. So let’s cut this “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” stuff out and dig into the best bites of ACL Fest!

Chorizo Smashburgers

With the heat beating down on me, I definitely wasn’t wanting to bite into a big, greasy burger. However, with plenty of cilantro crema and a crunchy tostada on the inside, these two chorizo smashburgers were anything but greasy. Instead, they were both refreshing and satisfying.

Chicken Tikka Wrap

I wanted to branch out on day two from typical festival foods, so after some deliberation I landed on this Chicken Tikka Wrap. The chicken, oozing in creamy, tomato-based sauce was wrapped tightly in a tortilla with crunchy lettuce, making for a messy but tasty lunch.

Yuzu Matcha Lemonade

While this was a refreshing drink to pair with my Chicken Tikka Wrap, I’m not sure the price was worth the product. The cup was small and filled mostly with ice. I was grateful that it kept my lemonade cold, but it made me slightly annoyed when my drink only lasted about five sips. Anyways, I enjoyed the sweet refreshment while it lasted.

Barbecue Pork Fries

I bought these pork fries thinking I was getting a small side-sized amount, but instead I got a whole meal. The fries were crunchy and crisp while still holding onto their potato essence. On top were juicy barbecued pork bits, cheese, a creamy sauce and pickled jalapeños. I was able to enjoy these fries while sitting in the shade watching Orville Peck from afar, making for the perfect ACL dinner experience.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

These tacos from the Norte Taco Truck were the perfect meal for a hot day. The meat, served up on a corn tortilla with a corn and cilantro salsa, was super tender. Though it came with three tacos, this dish was the perfect amount of food that had you feeling full without being weighed down too much.

Cherry Limeade

I went into this refreshing drink from JuiceLand expecting something closer to the one from Sonic, but it couldn’t be further from that, and I mean that in a good way. This cherry limeade was not too sweet and was not carbonated. It felt less like a soda and more like a juice, which paired perfectly with lunch.

Chicken Cone

Despite its name, this item from The Mighty Cone is more like a taco with a thin, breaded chicken cutlet on the inside. Drizzle it in spicy mayo, and you’ve got an extremely satisfying dinner hour treat. It had a slight kick to it, but not enough to make you cough and trigger the Zilker Park dust lung affliction.

Corndog

While sitting under a shady tree and listening to Orville Peck, this simple festival food was just right. Basic? Yes. But still, there’s something fun about food on a stick, and it was such a comforting snack after the blazing midday heat had me feeling a little bit woozy.

Iron Burger and Seasoned Fries

From the seafood restaurant Redfin, a burger and fries is definitely not your first pick. However, what I did eat of this before the heat sapped my appetite had the perfect ratio of cheese and condiments to bun and meat. The fries were what really stole the show, though. Not too crunchy but not too thick, they were flaky, crispy, savory and salty all at the same time. I could’ve just eaten these and been good to go.