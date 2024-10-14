Baylor free farmers market fights food insecurity

By Natalie French | Reporter

On Wednesday, the Baylor Free Farmer’s Market will be hosted by The Store and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

It is a bi-annual event that takes place on Fountain Mall. The farmer’s market provides free produce and other goods to students. It started in 2017 to bring awareness on campus to students who live with food insecurities.

Elijah Tanner works as the strategic partnerships specialist for the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty office which was founded in 2009 with the goal of ensuring every Texan has access to three nutritious meals every day. He said the farmers market is an effort to bring nutritious food to Baylor’s campus.

“It may come as a surprise to many that food insecurity exists on Baylor’s campus but many factors contribute to its existence,” Tanner said. “Things like transportation, cultural differences and budget availability make access to food a concern for some Baylor students.”

Baylor’s Student Opportunity and Achievement Resources office said they estimate that “at least 2,150 Baylor students experience some form of food insecurity each year.”

Tanner also said that it can be hard for students to find easily accessible and nutritious foods at the stores within walking distance of campus. He said the farmers market hopes to alleviate this barrier.

“Hosting a farmers market every semester not only helps students in need of access to nutritious food but also elevates the need for hunger solutions on campus,” Tanner said.

Tre Baldwin is the assistant director of SOAR and he said he oversees the basic needs and financial wellness initiatives. At the farmers market, there will be a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits available for everyone.

“We have food coming from local farmers around the area and the Central Texas Food Bank,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also said that students can donate their meal swipes in the dining hall to fight food insecurity.

“This is an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to be able to participate in an event to bring awareness to food insecurity,” Baldwin said.

Tanner also highlighted the need for volunteers and campus participation at the farmers market each semester.

“Volunteering at or participating in the farmers market helps support this effort to get students the food they need,” Tanner said. “It elevates awareness of the issue and even makes nutritious food more accessible by reducing the stigma. Whether you volunteer your time or just choose to show up, your presence at the farmers market makes a difference.”