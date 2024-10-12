No. 18 Baylor volleyball drops third straight, swept by Utah, 3-0

By Grant Morrison | Sports Writer

No. 18 Baylor volleyball’s first ever matchup against Utah ended in disappointment as it was swept by the Utes 25-21, 25-14, 25-21, Saturday afternoon at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

The Bears (10-6, 2-3 Big 12) found themselves playing from behind for most of the afternoon, facing heavy firepower from the Ute duo of junior middle blocker Emrie Satuala and sophomore outside hitter Kamryn Gibadlo. After senior outside hitter Elise McGhee recorded two kills to start the scoring for Baylor, Utah (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) went on a pair of 3-1 runs to take a comfortable 9-5 lead.

Baylor stayed four points behind until junior middle blocker Alicia Andrew led the team on an 8-3 run, taking their first lead of the day, 19-18. A block from junior opposite hitter Allie Sczech tied the set at 21-21, but four straight scores from the Utes gave them the first set 25-21.

Tied at 21-21 was the closest the Bears came to winning a set all day. Despite eight kills and two blocks from Sczech, Baylor couldn’t find its balance against Utah. Satuala recorded 10 kills on only 15 attacks, along with three service aces, two digs, and four blocks in a dynamic offense.

When freshman opposite hitter Grace Carroll entered the second set down 16-5, Baylor was hitting -.150 to the Utes’ .500 in the set. She did her part to improve the numbers, earning a kill on her first attack and totalling seven on the day. It wasn’t near enough to stop Utah from running away with the second set 25-14.

Down 18-11 in the third set, Carroll, Sczech and McGhee led the team on a heroic comeback attempt, bringing the set within one at 20-19. But the hitting woes continued. Costly service errors from McGhee and senior libero Lauren Briseño gave the Utes two of last vital points, and Utah completed the upset with a 25-21 win in the third set.

Baylor’s unforced errors—seven service, 17 attack—cost them almost an entire set worth of points.

After dropping three on the road, the Bears return to action against Cincinnati (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ferrell Center.