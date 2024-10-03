What to Do in Waco: Oct. 4-10

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This weekend is overflowing with iconic annual Waco events to attend such as Waco Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo and Silobration, so clear your schedule and make some time for fun! It’s going to be a hot one, so hold off on those cozy fall sweaters just a little bit longer. Make sure your phone is fully charged or have a camera on hand — you’re gonna want pictures for the memories!

Baylor Theatre’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Oct. 2-6, 16-20 | Showtimes vary | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. | $25 tickets | Spooky season is upon us. What better way to embrace the scariness that seeing Baylor Theatre’s very own rendition of Sweeney Todd, a Tim Burton musical. Get tickets while they last!

Waco Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo | Oct. 3-13 | Hours vary | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $12 general admission | Rides, food, music, rodeo — Waco HOT Fair has it all! Soak up the last of summer by walking the fairgrounds with friends and experience what makes Texans so proud to live in the Lone Star State.

Alpha Chi Omega Block Party | Oct. 4 | 5 p.m. | Touchdown Alley | $10 tickets | With local band SUNNN as the opener and Mark Ambor as the headlining performer, Alpha Chi’s annual block party may very well be the highlight of your weekend. Other activities include spikeball, giant Jenga and a High Heel Race — all to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence. Get your tickets here!

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Oct. 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 5 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Silobration | Oct. 10-12 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Silos at Magnolia, 601 Webster Ave | Free except for select events | While we’re waiting on Baylor homecoming, join in celebrating Magnolia! Along with the chance to see Chip and Joanna Gaines in the flesh, there will be concerts, food and shopping among many of Waco’s local vendors.