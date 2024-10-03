Dos and don’ts of packing for ACL

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Checking the lineup and picking out your favorite artists’ acts to attend are both great ways to get hyped for Austin City Limits, but don’t forget one of the most important prerequisites — packing. No matter how exciting this festival may be, forgetting that one certain item may make or break your experience. Other than obvious items such as your phone, wallet and of course your tickets, here are a few necessities you’re not going to want to leave at home.

A lightweight water bottle

You definitely don’t want to pass out from dehydration, especially at ACL. Avoid missing your favorite artist’s performance because of an impromptu hospital trip by simply carrying a plastic or metal water bottle around with you. If you bring it, you carry it, so the lighter the better. Nobody wants to lug around a ten-pound jug all day.

Sunscreen and sunglasses

It’s going to be a hot one this weekend and the next. So when you’re doing your ACL fit checks, make sure to apply some sunscreen and grab your sunnies while you’re at it. You don’t want your vision to be spotty during sets due to the blinding sun, and you definitely don’t want your fishnet shirt to be burned into your skin, unless you’re going for that look.

Comfortable, yet durable shoes

If you’re planning on wearing some sweet new kicks to ACL, think twice. The chances of your shoes getting dusty, grimy and muddy are high. Stick with those decade-old Docs or your well-worn Air Force 1s, even if they aren’t trending.

Fanny pack (or clear bag)

Pockets can only hold so many possessions. If you’re someone who practically lives out of their purse, consider purchasing a fanny pack for ACL. The festival’s size limitations will prevent you from bringing in a bag larger than 6” x 9”, unless you bring a clear bag, which should be smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”. Plus, with a fanny pack your bag can go around your waist or your torso instead of tugging on your shoulder or occupying your hands.

A portable charger

With all the sick photos and videos you’ll be taking throughout the day, your phone’s battery is bound to take a hit. Add a small battery pack and charging cord to your packing list for a quick fix.

A light sheet or blanket

If you have the room in your bag and need to rest your legs a bit in between shows, I’d recommend packing a picnic blanket over a folding chair. Your fatigued friends will thank you and so will your arms and back.

Hand sanitizer/baby wipes

Anything can happen at ACL, and I’m not referring to meeting your favorite artist face-to-face. Spills, sweat and empty sanitizer stations in port-a-potties will require more than just paper napkins from a nearby vendor.

While there many things that you should bring to ACL, there are also many things you shouldn’t. If you’re curious about the festival’s restrictions and policies on certain items, just look here. Now that you’re prepared, have fun, be safe and enjoy some great music!