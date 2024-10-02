Nursing school is among fastest-growing programs at Baylor

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

In 2023, Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing was established as having the highest undergraduate enrollment of all colleges at Baylor.

Along with Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, the nursing school is the fastest-growing college at Baylor University and continues to grow and prosper in the pursuit of excellence.

Provost Nancy Brickhouse acknowledged that students are ambitiously responding to one of the world’s greatest needs.

“Students are clearly answering to the demand the world has in need for health professionals, and you certainly see that in the way that they gravitate towards those schools,” Brickhouse said.

The nursing school is unlike any other college at Baylor. Located in downtown Dallas about 90 miles from Waco, it has its own individual environment in which students will study for the last four semesters of their undergraduate education.

Nursing students are also able to take an accelerated track and move to Dallas during their second — and sometimes, even their first semester — of sophomore year, which also allows students to graduate a semester early.

It also has a rich history. Founded in 1909, the school is soon to celebrate its 115th anniversary. And in these 115 years, it has seen some notable accomplishments.

This semester, the school received a national ranking of No. 39 in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 rankings of the best nursing programs in the nation. Nursing was also indicated as Baylor’s most popular major, making up 11% of 2023 undergraduates, according to the report.

In order to get accepted, students must keep their GPA at or above 3.0 for all pre-requisite courses, a lab science GPA of at least 2.75, complete 43 of 59 required pre-requisite courses prior to application and score at least an 80% on the HESI exam.

The school offers a FastBacc program for graduate students who have a Bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing discipline. This offers students the ability to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing over the course of 12 months.

Alumna Maury Robertson works as a labor and delivery registered nurse after earning her bachelor’s through the FastBacc program.

“My experience as a student was amazing,” Robertson said. “It was definitely stressful at times because of the fast pace, [but] I thoroughly enjoyed each and every class.”

Their motto, “learn, lead, serve,” drives the foundational commitments of the school as it seeks to educate students to become not only nurses, but also great leaders who are capable of serving, leading and sharing their faith with others.

“All of the concepts and classes have a foundation in faith, and I think that makes the program so desirable,” Robertson said.

Dean of Nursing Dr. Linda Plank said she is proud to see such a growth in the school as students accept the challenges and pursue their passions towards becoming the healthcare providers they feel called to be.

“This special calling to serve others through academic excellence results in qualities that are unique to a Baylor nursing graduate and instantly recognized and appreciated by patients, employers and the community,” Plank said.