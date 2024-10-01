While waiting for leaves to change, fall for autumn with these tips

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

With the lingering summer heat, it just doesn’t feel like we can fully celebrate fall.

Luckily, there is no shortage of opportunities and ideas to help make it feel like fall in the absence of colorful leaves and an autumn chill.

Crank up the AC and break out the cozy blankets

Even if it’s hot outside, you can create a cool, fall-like atmosphere indoors by lowering the temperature and getting snuggled up with your favorite blanket. It’s a simple way to feel more like autumn without waiting for the weather to catch up. Pair this with an apple cinnamon or pumpkin spice-scented candle, and you’ll forget it’s still 90 degrees outside.

Get a taste of autumn

Whip up some pumpkin muffins or apple cider donuts for that cozy, straight-from-the-oven comfort. And if it’s too hot to bake, try no-bake pumpkin cheesecake or caramel apple slices to switch things up. You can also put on a pot of mulled apple cider on the stove to fill your home with that warm, fall aroma. For a savory option, roast some butternut squash or make a hearty autumn soup.

Falling for fashion

You can still embrace the season’s trends without overheating. Try lightweight pieces in autumnal colors like deep rust, forest green, and mustard yellow to capture the fall vibe while staying cool. You could also opt for cropped cardigans, sleeveless turtlenecks or tops in breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. Another great option is layering with lightweight jackets or vests that give you that fall look but can be easily shed when it gets too warm.

For accessories, swap out your sandals for some trendy “Frye” boots or UGG slippers, and you’ll successfully look straight out of a fall Pinterest board.

Fall and Halloween events brewing in Waco

Waco has plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in the spooky or cozy Autumnal spirit. You can visit various pumpkin patches like the Robinson Family Farm, where you’ll find hayrides, games, and even a corn maze through early November.

For Halloween enthusiasts, there are plenty of eerie options. McLane Stadium will host its annual “Spooktacular” on Oct. 26, with trick-or-treating, face painting, and a costume contest.

If you’re in the mood for some festive fall shopping, Magnolia’s Silobration will feature artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, and fall-themed activities from Oct. 10-12.

For something truly unusual, check out the “Spooky Soda Science” event at the Dr. Pepper Museum, where you can bring your Halloween balloon creations to life with carbon dioxide experiments.