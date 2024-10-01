Baylor soccer looks to push through second-half Big 12 gauntlet

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

Baylor Soccer is five games into Big 12 play with only one win and is still set to face tough opponents to make their push for the Big 12 Championship.

To secure a spot in the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship, the Bears (6-4-3, 1-2-2 Big 12) must remain in the top 12 of the 16 eligible teams. Currently sitting at 11th, they face high stakes in the coming weeks with four matches against teams currently sitting in the top six. Baylor’s first test comes this Friday against Texas Tech (9-2-1, 4-0-1 Big 12), a team receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Association national poll while sitting second in the Big 12.

“We had a tough opening schedule, and we learned some good lessons,” head coach Michelle Lenard said. “It’s the start of a whole new season, going into conference. We just want to be competitive.”

The Bears’ main area for improvement seems to be creating opportunities, according to Lenard. With each Big 12 squad bringing intensity week-in and week-out, Baylor has focused on capitalizing on each possession. This objective has persisted over multiple games, with the Bears only taking six shots against then-No. 22 TCU, but finding a way to put a goal on the scoreboard.

“We knew we should have been scoring in these past couple games, so it was nice to have that come together [against Houston],” Lenard said. “We’ve got to get points in conference, and we have a good chance to do that against these opponents.”

After Friday’s game against Texas Tech, the Bears will go up against Arizona State (7-2-3, 2-2-1 Big 12), sitting sixth in the Big 12, followed by third place West Virginia (8-2-2, 4-0-1 Big 12), as well as the fifth best team in the conference BYU (5-4-3, 3-1-1 Big 12). The tough draw will keep the green and gold on their toes but it’s nothing new for Lenard and the Bears.

“Nobody’s in the position to be comfortable at this point in the season,” Lenard said. “The conference is still open, and everyone has some big games coming up. We just need to get back on the winning side of things to put ourselves in a better position by the end of the season.”

The Bears will face off with Texas Tech (9-2-1, 4-0-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. Friday at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.