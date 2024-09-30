Get it while it’s hot: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is the freshest reality TV

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

Whether you enjoy watching castaways competing on an island, girls fighting for the final rose, the Gaines creating masterpieces or TikTok Mormon wives trying to find their claim to fame in silly scandals, you can not deny that reality TV is appealing and engaging.

However, while the first episode of most reality TV shows commands attention, the rest of the season can be boring as the same shallow drama is included to take up space in the plot. Yet, there is one show that remains fresh and authentic to their viewers through the entire season — “Dancing with the Stars.”

What makes “Dancing with the Stars” different from “The Voice” or “America’s Got Talent?” Both of these shows’ contestants are people that are already talented in the craft they’re competing in. Additionally, the audience has to fall in love over time with these contestants in order to get invested. Sometimes it’s easy, whether that’s adorable Darci Lynnes or the unforgettable “Tequila” guys.

The difference is that on “DWTS,” the people competing are normally not previously talented in dance, except for the outliers like Zendaya, Jojo Siwa and Charli D’Amelio. Unlike the new contestants on other shows, the celebrities on “DWTS” are people most viewers already know and love. “DWTS” has a diverse cast that applies to all viewers, whether that’s actors, athletes, influencers or other celebrities.

We normally see celebrities doing what they’re good at — athleticism, acting, etc. Watching these celebrities on the dance floor is so captivating because we’re able to put ourselves in their shoes. They’re learning and growing in their dancing skills every week, so it’s engaging to go along that journey with them.

People say it’s perfect to read one book of the “Harry Potter” series every year because it feels like you’re growing with the characters. The same can be said for “DWTS.” As your favorite celebrity begins a new adventure, so does the audience. The audience is able to watch their favorite “celeb” improve every week.

Now I have to admit the fact I can’t entirely compare “DWTS” to other shows that rely on more emotional drama, like “The Bachelorette,” because the contestants are competing in two entirely different playing fields.

Although probably not the producers’ main goal, sometimes even “DWTS” provides the perfect amount of dramatic lore that takes place more on social media than the show itself. Most people will never forget the viral dance by Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey to Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body,” that led to rumors of the pair dating. It was those rumors that left Jowsey in the competition for so long, even though he was known as the “tree trunk” of season 32 that could not dance.

Whether it was a marketing approach or a real relationship between Arnold and Jowsey, the romantic rumors provided the perfect amount of relationship drama without taking over the show.

Fresh, fun, authentic, diverse and engaging — “DWTS” will leave you wanting more every week after only one episode because the contestants give it all on the dance floor. If you ever need a change of pace from your go-to reality TV, enter the world of “DWTS,” as your favorite celebrity strides for the mirrorball every Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.