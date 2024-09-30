A&L Tunesday: Oct. 1

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s October, and we’re starting off this month with some Tunesday bops. That means it’s finally the season to put on a beanie and your earbuds or headphones of choice and jam out as leaves crunch under your Uggs on the way to class — that is, if this Texas heat will ever subside.

“Omega” by ROSALÍA, Ralphie Choo (September 25)

If I could pick one word to describe this song it would be “euphonious” — pleasing to the ear. Something about Rosalía’s whispery falsetto paired with almost ’90s-sounding guitar riffs is just so poetic and perfect. This is undoubtedly a love song which represents Rosalía having found her true love, represented by the never-ending roller coaster in her music video with Ralphie Choo. One of my favorite lyrics from this song is at the end of the first verse and translates to “you are the best/and before you, I was the worst.”

“Rat Race” by Towa Bird (September 27)

In my mind, Towa Bird is the clapback queen of the alternative/indie genre, and her recent single “Rat Race” proves that. Here, Towa Bird defies the monotonous, self-destructive cycle of life most people seem to be trapped in — the Rat Race. She does so with a punk musical delivery and cleverly comedic lyrics, singing about the demise of our world to which she responds, “but the Daily Mail said it’s okay/if you smile first on the front page.” With songs like this one, in addition to “B.I.L.L.S.” and “FML,” Towa Bird somehow makes bangers by singing about life’s worst troubles.

“Happy Mistake” by Lady Gaga (September 27)

In an album of wonderfully well-done covers, Gaga’s “Happy Mistake” is a heart-wrenchingly powerful original which is one of two on her Joker-inspired “Harlequin” album. This ballad reflects on “broken mirrors,” or in other words, the mental drain being an artist can cause. The sound is raw and the pace is slow — a perfect combo for spotlighting Gaga’s voice in all its glory. “Happy Mistake,” along with the rest of her album, which she has dubbed as 6.5 in her lengthy lineup, attests to her incredible range and abilities. Whether it’s electropop, pop-folk or jazz, Gaga seems to master all.