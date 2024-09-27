Baylor soccer shatters No. 16 Colorado’s eight-game win streak with own goal, 1-1 draw

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

After capping off a four-game homestand with a win against Houston on Sunday, Baylor soccer fought to a 1-1 draw to end the Big 12 leading No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes’ eight-match win streak Thursday night at Prentup Field in Boulder, Colo.

Junior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez was tested within the first 20 second of the match, as the Buffaloes (9-1-1, 3-0-1 Big 12) took the first shot. Despite the early strike against them, the Bears (6-4-2, 1-2-1 Big 12) pushed Colorado back and managed to hold their own for most of the first half, retaliating in the 11th minute with graduate student midfielder Ashley Merrill placing a shot on goal.

Baylor continued to put pressure on the Buffaloes with eight shots in the next 21 minutes. Two of the rapid-fire shots came from Merrill, who went back-to-back alongside junior forward Tyler Isgrig in the 32nd minute. The Bears still couldn’t find a goal, however, as Colorado’s defense stayed stout.

Eventually, the Buffaloes turned to attack once again in the 42nd minute as a cross pass set up the front line for a redirect. The ball snuck past Alvarez and found the back of the net, wrapping up the first half 1-0 in favor of Colorado.

The Bears put pressure on the home squad to start the second half, with four shots and a corner kick before Colorado could get their first shot off in the 55th minute.

The green and gold found the equalizer in the 61st minute when junior midfielder Skye Leach served the ball into the box. The cross service was intended for freshman forward Alysiah Lockette, but was instead deflected by the goalkeeper. The ball bounced off a Colorado defender and into the back of the net, tying the score 1-1 and providing the Bears with a spark of hope.

The final 28 minutes heavily featured the Buffaloes on attack as they desperately tried to retake the upper hand, but Alvarez and the Bears held strong. Colorado’s last ditch effort came in a flip throw into a header on goal. Baylor’s defense knocked away the final effort with a team save, going up for a header and clearing the ball out of the box in the very last second.

With the 1-1 draw, the Bears are the first team in Big 12 play to prevent No. 16 Colorado from snagging a conference win in its first season back in the Big 12.

The Bears will be back at home to host TCU (8-2-1, 3-0-1 Big 12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.