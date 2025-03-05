No. 1 Texas shuts out Baylor softball 4-0

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

After losing on a walk-off to Cal Baptist on Sunday, Baylor softball was unable to pressure No. 1 Texas, falling in a one-hit complete-game shutout by Longhorns sophomore right-handed pitcher Teagan Kavan 4-0 Wednesday night at McCombs Field in Austin.

The midweek game began with a scoreless first inning, with both teams stranding a runner in scoring position. The top-ranked Longhorns scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI fielder’s choice after three consecutive walks by freshman right-handed pitcher Sadie Ross.

Texas struck again in the fourth inning with a two-run home run. The Longhorns added their final run in the sixth when a leadoff double was later driven in by a sacrifice fly to senior right fielder Ashlyn Watchendorf.

The Bears’ only hit came from senior third baseman Turiya Coleman, who laid down a two-out bunt single in the top of the third. Coleman later reached second base on an error, but Baylor failed to capitalize with a runner in scoring position. The hit came in her first game back from an eye injury after fouling a ball off her face against Nevada in the Mary Nutter Classic.

Freshman left fielder Karynton Dawson tried to spark a seventh-inning rally with a one-out walk, but Baylor struck out twice to end the night in Austin.

Kavan tallied her fourth complete game of the season, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just one hit with 11 strikeouts. It marked the second consecutive complete game thrown against Baylor, following Cal Baptist freshman right-handed pitcher Annika Hollingsworth’s outing in the Baylor Invitational championship game.

Baylor used a trio of pitchers against Texas. Ross started for the Bears and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks. Senior left-hander Lillie Walker went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts. Senior right-handed pitcher Dariana Orme closed out the night with three straight outs in the sixth.

Baylor heads into their conference schedule 10-11, a drop from the 13-3 record heading into Big 12 play last season against Oklahoma State.

The Bears begin conference play with a three-game weekend series against Kansas, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium.