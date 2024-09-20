Diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend

By Marissa Muniz | LTVN Reporter

Before coming to Baylor, I had never heard the saying “ring by spring” until someone at my Line Camp was convinced they had met the love of their life. To this day, it amazes me that our campus culture has convinced us that we need to meet our future spouse within our four years here. There’s a weight on many students’ shoulders to leave Baylor not just with a diploma, but with a ring.

Let me preface that if you believe you’ve found someone who meets all your values and what you’re looking for in a person — congrats. You are one of the chosen ones; save me a seat at your wedding. However, for the rest of us, chances are that your confusing ‘situationship’ is not your future spouse.

Maybe I’m just saying this after a string of terrible encounters with boys in the last few years, but I’m sure many can agree with me. It’s hard not to feel skeptical about finding “the one” before you even have a degree.

This pressure is completely misguided, and here’s why:

Our frontal lobes are not fully developed.

The fact that we are barely figuring out our careers, values and ourselves means committing to life-long commitments is quite absurd. Our frontal lobes don’t fully develop till our mid-20s, indicating we are incapable of proper reasoning and logic. Therefore, getting married when our brains cannot fully process pros and cons is not the brightest idea.

Divorce rates are higher among young couples

Studies have shown that marrying young won’t end happily. In fact, 60% of couples married before 25 years old will end in divorce. While it may sound romantic, is it really worth rushing into things when there is still so much growth left to do? We’ve all learned that life will throw anything at you — even the kitchen sink. Perhaps, holding off and fully maturing will benefit you and your significant other when faced with challenges in the future.

College life vs professional life are not the same

The life we have all grown accustomed to in college is vastly different from the one we will face post-graduation. While at times it may not seem like it, we have fewer responsibilities and a lot of freedom. After college, our lives will be centered around work, bills and new experiences. Additionally, the possibility of you and your significant other getting jobs in different cities is extremely high. Which brings the question, will the relationship last when you’re no longer in the Baylor bubble?

Baylor’s culture can make you feel like you’re missing out if you don’t check off the ring box by the end of your four years. If you haven’t met your match yet, there is nothing to freak out about. The reality is that real and lasting relationships take time, patience and growth — which you can’t always fit into a four-year timeline.