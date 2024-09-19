Famous composer, conductor Frank Ticheli conducts concert at Jones Hall

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Musicians dressed to the nines and numerous attendees poured into Jones Hall on Thursday night for the Baylor Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert. This was no ordinary show, as world-renowned composer and conductor Frank Ticheli made a guest appearance at the concert where students played several of his compositions.

Baylor Symphonic Band conductor Isaiah Odajima introduced Ticheli to the crowd after a brief, triumphant piece called “Ecstatic Fanfare.”

“His compositions are innovative as well as evocative,” Odajima said. “We’ve seen in his music artistry that elevates the human experience through sound.”

Throughout the next piece, “Sanctuary,” oboes and clarinets danced with each other, creating a sound which felt steady, grand and safe as described by its title. The piece ended with a striking crescendo which then faded back into the previous peaceful melody.

Ticheli said another one of the symphonic band’s pieces, “Angels in the Architecture,” was inspired by the halo-like details in the structure of the Sydney Opera House.

“The whole piece kind of unfolds in a way that it’s a conflict between forces of light and forces of darkness,” Ticheli said.

The start featured vocals from a soprano soloist and several white, rope-like instruments called “whirlies” which were swung over the percussionists’ heads like lassos and produced haunting, echoing tones.

The piece quickly transformed into a frantic, forceful sound for much of its duration, a sound Houston junior Sanjay Stanley said wasn’t necessarily his favorite, though he enjoyed the light and darkness themes of the song.

“I thought that idea was really interesting especially since he saw an inspiration and then wrote music on it,” Stanley said.

Dallas freshman Anderson Gillet who plays the saxophone said the coming-together of the piece during rehearsals was tricky.

“I think the hardest part is just making sure you know what the counts are because there’s a lot of weird time signatures,” Gillet said. “But then being in the moment and actually hearing what we’d worked towards, it was really cool.”

One of the pieces played by the wind ensemble, “Serenade for Kristen,” was dedicated to the recently passed Robert Carnochan, whom Ticheli described as “one of the great leaders in the field of wind band music.”

Baylor Wind Ensemble conductor Eric Wilson chimed in, saying that “Sanctuary” was also dedicated to the conductor and music educator.

“It will never be the same without him,” Wilson said. “He was a vivacious spirit, had a witty sense of humor and always ready to give you a hug and chide you a little bit when it was appropriate.”