I tried Reiki: Here’s what happened

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Since childhood, my curious nature has always lured me to the unexplainable questions of the world. What happens after we die? What is love? What is spirituality?

So, I sat down with Bliss Fire Reiki founder and owner Bobbi Moles for a lengthy discussion and explored some of those questions on energy, healing and spirituality through a reading.

Moles explained that she began her spiritual journey on her own 16 years ago. Ultimately, after she began connecting with her spirituality, she found a mentor who helped guide her through the world of Reiki, intuition and energy.

“Reiki is constant. It’s never not there,” Moles said. “We have chakra systems in our body, and ultimately, we want those up and running. We want them to be in a balanced position, and that creates a cohesive subconscious and conscious connection because you’re at a higher vibrational frequency.”

Before the session, I was slightly familiar with the concept of Reiki. As someone who considers themselves to be spiritual, I had read about Reiki multiple times and had friends who had been to Reiki therapists before, but I had never experienced it myself or known the mechanics behind it.

According to Web MD, a health information website, Mikao Usui founded Reiki in the early 1900s in the eastern part of the world. The word “Reiki” comes from two Japanese terms: “rei,” which translates to “universal,” and “ki,” which translates to “a flow of energy.”

On the day of the interview, I arrived at her house, which doubles as her office. I knocked on the door, and she opened it, welcoming me in with a hug. As she led me through her living room to her kitchen table, subtle white noise played, and I noticed crystals and spiritual symbols lining the walls.

“I looked at your Instagram, and I actually did a reading on you,” Moles said as we sat down.

I perked up with curiosity as Moles began going through her reading and mentioning a multitude of different things she picked up on me.

“The ultimate lesson right now for you is detachment, allowance and surrender because you’re walking into the mystery — the unknown, which you’re really good at,” Moles said. “You’re shifting thought, which means your body is healing. Now, from a cellular level, it’s like karmic completion. So you’re releasing anything that no longer serves you and moving into your light body, which is releasing old wounds.”

Moles also said that she tuned into a grandmother of mine or an ancestral energy during her reading.

She noted maternal ancestry played an important role in my life in terms of spirituality and protection and that I should pay attention to the feelings I get when I think of my grandmother, who passed away a few years ago and is a frequent thought of mine.

Moles said that the goal of Reiki is to get to a point where you are only encompassed by “your own energy,” which essentially means that no one else’s energy is able to influence or infiltrate yours.

“We want to create an auric field that is strong and has enough strength so that you are only basking in your own energy, so that when somebody enters your auric field, you know there’s a lesson, you’re in tune.”

To align this energy, Moles said that we must learn to live in the now and free ourselves from a past schema that’s not serving us. Living in the present is not only our route to spiritual integration but also one of the main points of seeking a Reiki therapist.

“We try to create a future based on where we came from because this is all we’ve ever known,” Moles said. “And so our goal is to drop out of this cycle. And when you drop out, you become an observer.”

Moles works with clients of all different backgrounds, ages, and occupations. She offers a multitude of services, including Reiki, tarot card readings, shadow work sessions and more.