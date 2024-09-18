Court program offers second chances to combat recidivism

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

While crime is discussed frequently, mental health discussions lag. The Waco Mental Health Specialty Court Program offers second chances to those struggling, helping to rebuild their lives and break free from the cycle of crime.

Recidivism refers to how often people reenter the justice system after their first offense. Texas reports a 21% recidivism rate as of 2022, well below the national average of 68%. Despite this, Judge Rob Swanton of the specialty courts said there is a lack of funding and a shortage of mental health providers for these individuals.

“Mental health is a huge issue — not just nationwide, but right here on college campuses as well,” Swanton said. “There’s a real lack of funding and resources for mental health treatment, and that contributes to the problem. Programs like ours show that we can make a difference and help these individuals get their lives back on track with the right approach.”

In light of the increasing demand for mental health support, Baylor’s Counseling Center offers essential services such as counseling and therapy.

Director of Counseling Services Annie Matthew said violent individuals don’t form a homogenous group. Rather, their behavior is influenced by biological, psychodynamic and social factors.

Mental health specialists within the courts work to address the intersection of behavioral factors and criminal behavior by providing tailored support for those with specific needs. These courts target individuals whose legal issues are closely linked to their mental health conditions.

“To be eligible, individuals must have a diagnosed mental disorder such as schizophrenia or PTSD, and their criminal case must be related to their mental health condition,” Swanton said.

Many diagnosed conditions come with prescribed medication, but individuals often stop taking it, leading to problematic behavior. Swanton said case managers providing the correct dosage and ensuring it is taken are big components of the program.

Mental health care extends beyond specialists and dedicated programs. It involves police departments, which play a role by providing referrals and facilitating accommodations for those in need of mental health support.

According to Swanton, if an officer believes the individual arrested isn’t deserving of punishment because of mental illness, they can refer them to special courts, but it still has to be “in conjunction with the agreement of the DA’s office.”

“Many people who struggled with mental health and drug addiction are now employed, have stable housing and are reunited with their families because of this program.

They’re becoming more productive members of society and better understand their mental health issues,” Swanton said.

While these departments work together to ensure appropriate legal action, it’s equally important for students to be aware of and utilize the resources available to them on campus, according to Swanton.

Matthew encouraged students to take advantage of the Counseling Center services. The university offers comprehensive resources for anyone struggling or witnessing a peer, faculty member or student in need of additional support.