Don’t get a pet just yet

By Lauren Holcomb | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Everyone loves pets. Well, a majority of people do. When students move out and start living independently in college, one of the things they miss the most from home is their childhood pet. I have a cat named Earl at home, and even though he’s crazy, I miss him all the time. There are many days I find myself considering getting a cat here in Waco. However, I beat the urge every time, remembering the overwhelming idea that having a pet in college is one of the worst things I could do.

There are lots of people who have pets in college and are thriving. If jealousy was a disease, I would be on life support. But from what I have seen and knowing how I am, having a pet in college is a horrible idea.

The reason we are at Baylor is to be students and to earn a degree. We have classes all week, ranging from early in the morning to late at night. In addition, most students are part of an organization of some sort, have a job or are maybe just in their active social life.

A pet needs love and attention. Your pet thinks of you as their best friend. You aren’t being a good friend when you leave your pet home alone all day. I have seen a lot of people leave their pets in rooms or bathrooms all day. Not only is this not fair, but it is also a form of animal neglect — and it’s punishable by law.

Okay, so maybe you do have time for the pet. Now it’s time to pay for it. On top of the cost of living for yourself, you now have to pay the cost of living for an animal. They may be small, but they cost a lot more than you’d expect. The average annual cost for a cat is $700, and for dogs, it’s $1,000. In the initial year for both, it’s another $1,000. That’s a lot of money that could go into paying your own bills.

With finances and timing, it can be really hard to justify getting a pet as a college student. It requires a great deal of responsibility, money, time and energy. It is easy to say, “I can do it! I’m busy and broke, but I can take this on.” But, it takes a good head on your shoulders to say, “I can’t give this pet the home they deserve right now.” I would love to get a cat one day, but for now, I’ll settle for my roommates.