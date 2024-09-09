Pre-med students prioritize mental health

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

Baylor is known for its excellent pre-medical program, but what often goes unspoken is the significant challenges students face while doing these courses.

The pressure on students in the medical field is intense, and the reality of working in such a high-stakes field after graduation can be daunting. Many students don’t fully grasp how different hands-on experience in the medical field will be compared to their academic studies.

Houston junior Rushad Prasla is a psychology major on the pre-med track who hopes to become an anesthesiologist.

“I study a lot to do well in my classes, but I know it will be worth it when I reach my goal of becoming an anesthesiologist,” Prasla said.

Her journey reflects the experiences of other pre-med students who face a heavy workload, leaving little time for socializing or rest. This constant cycle of studying can take a toll on mental health as students struggle to find time for themselves while managing their academic responsibilities.

Prasla said she tries to finish her work during the day to have some free time in the evenings. However, she admitted that as a freshman, it was different.

“I didn’t really know how to balance my time back then, and it was harder to keep up with everything,” she said.

With more experience, she’s learned to take time out in order to relax, which she considers important for maintaining her mental well being. Looking ahead to life after college, Prasla acknowledges the emotional challenges she’ll face in the medical field.

“I know it will be heartbreaking to see people in pain and struggling, but there also comes a great reward in doing what I want to do in my future,” she said. “You definitely have to find a balance between work and fun so that you don’t get overwhelmed.”

Baylor alumna Sheliza Abdullah, who works as a pharmaceutical representative, shared her own struggles with balancing school and personal life during her time in the pre-med program.

“Becoming a doctor was a big dream for me, but my personal life got in the way,” Abdullah said. “Having to balance everything just took a toll on my well being.”

Looking retrospectively, Abdullah recognizes what she could have done differently.

“Looking back now, I feel like I could have done it if I just focused harder and managed my time better by getting my work done during the day so I could rest at night and not be stressed before the deadline of assignments,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah recommends drinking plenty of water during the day and fueling yourself with nutritious foods so that you function at your best.

“You can do it as long as you’re truly taking care of your body,” she said. “Know how much stress you can handle, and don’t push yourself more than you should.”

Sometimes the desire to accomplish something can lead to overlooking the harm being done to one’s own well being, according to Annie Matthew, director of counseling services at Baylor.

“It’s important to find time for yourself in order to not get so overwhelmed with your workload,” Mathew said. “There needs to be something that you enjoy in order to take your mind off of work.”

Baylor offers courses where students are required to work a certain number of hours at a nursing home or hospital, providing valuable, hands-on experience. This not only helps students apply what they learn in class but also prepares them for the emotional realities of post-graduation life.

These courses integrated into Baylor’s curriculum are useful in helping students determine if they truly want to continue studying medicine to pursue the medical field. However, the challenges remain, and students must learn to navigate the intense pressures that come with pursuing a career in medicine.