Get off the bandwagon: Stop letting social media do your thinking

By Katie Huth | Intern

Recently, I finally bought movie tickets and headed to Cinemark to watch the highly debated “It Ends With Us” after weeks of keeping up with the drama surrounding the film on TikTok. When the film concluded, my roommate asked the most basic post-movie question in the book: “How did you like it?”

I fell short of an answer and realized I didn’t actually watch the film. Instead, I spent the entirety of the two hour-long movie judging the outfits the main character, Lily Bloom, wears and questioning the relationship between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. I wasted $11 on a movie that I pre-hated because my “for-you page” said so.

“Did I like the wardrobe? Was I emotionally moved by the movie?” were the questions I asked myself on the car ride home— this time without letting TikTok determine my answers. I was not going to fall victim to the bandwagon again.

The bandwagon effect is a physiological phenomena that leads people to adopt a behavior, way of thinking, style or even belief because others are doing it or believing it. Although hopping on the bandwagon is not unique to Generation Z, it is intensified on social media platforms by avenues such as trends and cancel culture.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love social media. In fact, I arguably scroll too much, which is how I ended up spending $11 and some cents on a movie that I let strangers on the internet decide my opinion on. But I believe that herd mentality created by social media is detrimental to our generation’s development as unique, educated and artistic individuals.

In a study of impressionability, ages 12-24 were distinguished and classified as a highly impressionable age group. Conveniently enough, TikTok’s largest age demographic is ages 18-29, with this category making up 62% of all users. Content viewed on TikTok is not only entertainment. It has a huge capability to deprive young adults from free thinking if not used with caution and awareness.

On an even more serious note, I am unaware of the last time I learned information regarding the upcoming election and formulated my thoughts before my social media feed was flooded with the viewpoints of strangers.

I also cannot recall the last time the algorithm showed me both sides of an argument. The bandwagon — and echo chamber — effect on social media is depriving young adults of living an educated life. Algorithms only show one side of complex arguments, creating the false belief that there is only one correct viewpoint. This results in negative feelings about being different, such as feeling alone or even politically incorrect.

Young adulthood is supposed to be about exploring the world for oneself. But carelessly logging onto social media robs young adults of individuality. Human beings are meant to understand and view the world differently from one another. Forming opinions, however big or small they might seem, is what evolves young adults into educated, artistic people. The most highly-regarded scholars and artists are not remembered because they copied the majority, but for their individual self expression.

I do not expect everyone to delete all social media accounts tonight, nor will I be doing that, but I encourage reflecting on social media’s influence. I give you permission to hate low-rise jeans or get emotionally caught up in a movie. The bandwagon holds power, but ultimately, thinking for yourself holds more.